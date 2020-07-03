This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 3 July, 2020
UK Government publishes list of 73 countries exempt from quarantine from next weekend

Countries including Barbados, Hong Kong and Vietnam will be exempt from the quarantine regulation in the UK.

By Press Association Friday 3 Jul 2020, 4:14 PM
48 minutes ago 8,483 Views 16 Comments
Image: PA
Image: PA

A LIST OF 73 countries and territories where English holidaymakers can visit without self-isolating on their return has been published by the UK Government.

Health and Government officials in Ireland are also in the process of drawing up a green list which will create air bridges between Ireland and countries abroad. It is due to be published by 9 July. 

The UK list features popular short-haul destinations such as Spain, France, Italy, Turkey, Greece and Cyprus, as well as long-haul locations including Australia, Barbados, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand and Vietnam.

Fourteen British Overseas Territories are also included. Portugal, the US, China and Thailand are among the notable absentees.

Ireland is already exempt as part of the common travel area, as are the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man.

Approved destinations pose “a reduced risk to the public health of UK citizens” but the list will be kept “under constant review”, the UK’s Department for Transport said.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office will exempt the approved countries from its advisory against all non-essential travel from Saturday, while the quarantine policy will be amended from 10 July.

That means people who depart on Saturday and spend at least six days in one of the listed locations will not need to self-isolate on their return.

Passengers will still be required to provide contact information on arrival in England.

The 14-day self-isolation policy for UK arrivals – bar a handful of exemptions – was introduced on 8 June.

It was met with fierce criticism over the impact on the UK’s travel, tourism and hospitality industries.

The UK Government was unable to convince the devolved administrations to sign off on the plan before it was made public.

Scotland’s First Minster Nicola Sturgeon acknowledged there are “obvious practical reasons” for alignment on the issue but criticised the “shifting sands” of the UK policy.

She said: “When so much is at stake as it is right now, we can’t allow ourselves to be dragged along in the wake of, to be quite frank about it, another government’s shambolic decision process.”

Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford described dealing with the UK Government over the last few days as “an utterly shambolic experience”.

He went on: “If ever there was an example of making an announcement first and then trying to work out what you meant by it – that is what we have seen since this announcement was first trailed in the press.

“And day after day we have attempted to get a sensible answer from the UK Government on how they intend to make these changes, which countries they intend to extend the arrangements to, and I just have to say it’s been an impossible experience to follow.”

Shapps suggested in the Commons on Thursday that the announcement was delayed due to the Scottish Government.

With reporting from Conor McCrave

Press Association

