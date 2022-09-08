Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Thursday 8 September 2022
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is being kept 'under medical supervision' at her Balmoral residence

On Tuesday, the queen appointed Liz Truss as UK Prime Minister.

The queen is 96 years old.
Updated 29 minutes ago

BUCKINGHAM PALACE HAS said that Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is being kept “under medical supervision” at her residence in Balmoral. 

The decision came following concerns for the health of the 96-year-old. 

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement

Clarence House has confirmed that Prince Charles and his wife Camilla are travelling north to Balmoral as is Prince William. 

On Tuesday, the queen appointed Liz Truss as UK Prime Minister. For the first time during her 70-year reign, that duty did not take place in Buckingham Palace as she had remained in Scotland due to concerns for her health. 

Truss has this afternoon said that the the UK will be “deeply concerned” for the monarch. 

“The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time,” she tweeted.

The first ministers of Scotland and Wales, Nicola Sturgeon and Mark Drakeford, have also tweeted their concern for the monarch’s condition. 

