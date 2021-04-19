#Open journalism No news is bad news

More than 10 million people in UK given second Covid vaccine dose

The milestone means that more than 19% of all adults in the UK have received both jabs.

By Press Association Monday 19 Apr 2021, 3:47 PM
Monday 19 Apr 2021, 3:47 PM
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

MORE THAN 10 million people in the UK have now received their second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to UK Government figures.

The milestone means that more than 19% of all adults in the UK have received both jabs, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.

Official data shows that so far, second doses have been administered to 8,518,498 people in England and 757,115 in Scotland.

In Wales, 602,807 people have received their second jab, and in Northern Ireland, 273,619.

This brings the total number of people receiving second doses across the UK to 10,152,039.

health-coronavirus Source: Press Association Images

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “Vaccines offer us the best possible protection from the virus, so it is fantastic that 10 million people have now received their second dose.

“This is another remarkable milestone in our vaccination programme, which has already saved thousands of lives.

“I want to thank the brilliant staff and volunteers involved in the rollout, and urge all those who are called to keep coming forward.”

DHSC said that health services across the UK administered a total of 43,084,487 million vaccines between December 8 and April 18, including 32,932,448 people receiving their first dose.

