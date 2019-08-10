This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 10 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

How low can it go? What does the sterling slump mean for Irish consumers?

Data showed that if Britain’s economy shrinks again in the third quarter, it would put Britain in an official recession.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 10 Aug 2019, 8:00 PM
19 minutes ago 3,202 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4759707
Image: Shutterstock/Valeri Potapova
Image: Shutterstock/Valeri Potapova

THIS WEEK HAS been a bad one for the UK pound.

On Friday, the value of sterling dipped below €1.0792, marking the lowest value it has had in a decade against the single currency. That same day, it was announced that the UK’s GDP had fallen by 0.2% in Q2 of 2019, the first time it has contracted in almost seven years.

Data showed that if Britain’s economy shrinks again in the third quarter, it would put Britain in an official recession, just months out from a possible no-deal Brexit on 1 November.

“All in all, today’s disappointing GDP figure is set to raise alarm bells over Brexit dragging the UK economy deeper into the abyss,” said Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM.

This unfavourable scenario may prompt the Bank of England to cut interest rates sooner than anticipated, in an effort to revive the UK economy.

For the euro, despite concerns over the political crisis in the debt-laden Italy, sterling’s woes helped propel the European single currency to a two-year high at 92.72 pence.

Graph pound The value of the pound against the euro. Source: European Central Bank

Why is this happening?

Economies and markets like certainty, and Britain’s future right now is anything but. 

In the past year, we’ve seen high-profile businesses like Dyson, NissanSony and Panasonic move their headquarters out of the UK or cancel plans to expand.

Car manufacturer BMW and Airbus have warned that the uncertainty around Brexit is forcing it to reconsider its investment in manufacturing in the UK.

This is aside from the fact that post Brexit, the UK could lose access to the Single Market, a lucrative tariff-free arrangement that gives business wide-ranging access to businesses and markets within the European Union.

When Theresa May was Prime Minister, she promised to leave the Single Market and Customs Union, cutting off the free movement of people, goods, capital, and services.

What does it mean for Ireland? 

The slump in sterling is, on the surface, a good thing for Irish consumers travelling to the North or to the UK. 

For those going on holiday, €108 will get you £100, which is a pretty good deal. 

There is a negative effect, however, for Irish businesses. Those that export to the UK are getting a raw deal – their product, for example Irish beef, is getting a poor price because of the devaluation of the sterling.

For those who work along the Irish border, Brexit can directly affect their take-home pay. If a person works in the North and is paid directly in sterling, but lives in the Republic, they’re losing money every time the markets react negatively to the latest Brexit uncertainty. 

In the event of a no-deal Brexit, it’s very likely that people will travel to Northern Ireland to avail of the strength of the euro against the flailing sterling, but the negative effects of our close neighbour’s currency will have more dramatic knock-on effects elsewhere in the Irish economy. 


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie