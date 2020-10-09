#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Friday 9 October 2020
Advertisement

UK strategy to propose Internal Markets Bill likely 'a high stakes gamble'

A comprehensive report analyses the policy decisions around the Internal Market Bill, and where it leaves Brexit trade talks.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 9 Oct 2020, 6:05 AM
1 hour ago 2,928 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5227858
Image: Shutterstock/timyee
Image: Shutterstock/timyee

THE UK GOVERNMENT’S strategy in proposing the Internal Market Bill was “most likely a high stakes gamble” to use the Irish Protocol as “leverage” in trade talks, according to a paper published by the Institute of International and European Affairs (IIEA).

The paper states that this “extraordinary gamble” makes a trade deal more difficult to achieve.

Authored by Blair Horan, a member of the IIEA’s UK Expert Group and former general secretary of the Civil and Public Services Union, the paper uses official policy documents and statements to Westminster committees to provide an analysis on where current EU-UK relations stand.

The EU and UK are currently locked in trade talks that both sides have agreed must conclude at some point this month. The Brexit transition period ends on 31 December, meaning that the UK leaves the Single Market and Customs Union then. 

Though commitments have been made in the Withdrawal Agreement in the event of no trade deal, agreed to and ratified by both sides, the UK has proposed a piece of domestic legislation called the Internal Market Bill that threatens to renege on commitments given on Northern Ireland if a trade agreement is not reached.

This has damaged trust and good faith relations on both sides of an already fraught and strained negotiating timeframe.

Related Reads

04.10.20 Boris Johnson says EU-UK trade deal 'there to be done'
03.10.20 Neale Richmond: Government can only do so much, businesses must now prepare for Brexit
01.10.20 Brexit: European Commission begins legal action against UK over Internal Market Bill

The paper concludes that it is difficult to assess “the real purpose” behind the UK government’s decision to table the Internal Market Bill and renege on an international treaty, but adds that “it now seems clear that the UK never intended to implement the Protocol in good faith, if there was no free trade agreement”.

Horan argues that the UK government’s strategy is “most likely a high stakes gamble” to use the Irish Protocol as “leverage” in the trade negotiations on issues such as fisheries, State aid and level playing field commitments, and also to try and secure a “light touch” implementation of the Irish Protocol.

The Protocol was designed by both the UK and the EU to give Northern Ireland tariff-free trade both within the UK and also with the EU – whether there is an EU-UK free trade agreement in place or not.

Horan says that rather than force the EU to compromise on the UK’s demands on fishing and the level playing-field, the proposal of the Internal Market Bill underscores the need for “even stricter conditions” in trade talks to avoid something similar happening again.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The paper also states that compromise is possible on both sides, with an agreement on an alternative means to secure the information that Exit Declarations would provide for NI-GB trade “possible to achieve”, but “limits to the degree of flexibility that the EU can concede on agri-food checks and controls”.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie