UK summons Russian diplomats over Navalny's death as family call for immediate return of his body

THE UK GOVERNMENT has summoned Russian embassy diplomats “to make clear that we hold the Russian authorities fully responsible” for the death of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Russian officials announced the 47-year-old had died yesterday in an Arctic prison, a month before an election poised to extend President Vladimir Putin’s hold on power.

“In recent years, the authorities imprisoned him on fabricated charges, poisoned him with a banned nerve agent, and sent him to an Arctic penal colony,” a Foreign Office spokesperson said late yesterday.

“No one should doubt the brutal nature of the Russian system,”

The Foreign Office “summoned the Russian embassy to make clear that we hold the Russian authorities fully responsible”.

“Alexei Navalny dedicated his life to exposing the corruption of the Russian system, calling for free and open politics, and holding the Kremlin to account,” the spokesperson said.

British foreign minister and former prime minister David Cameron today warned of “consequences” over Navalny’s death.

“Reflecting overnight makes you think what an incredibly brave man this was. His life revealed so much about the true nature of Putin’s ghastly regime and his death has revealed that all over again,” he told broadcasters at the Munich Security Conference.

“There should be consequences. When appalling human rights outrages like this take place, what we do is we look at whether there are individual people that are responsible and whether there are individual measures and actions we can take.

“I am clear that we will be taking action and I would urge others do to the same,” he added.

Meanwhile, Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh has today called for his body to be returned to the family “immediately”.

Yarmysh also said on social media that Navalny’s mother had been notified that he died at 2.17 pm (09.17 Irish time) yesterday and that the body was in Salekhard, a town near the Arctic prison where he was held.

