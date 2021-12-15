#Open journalism No news is bad news

UK Supreme Court to rule on whether PSNI can investigate Hooded Men case

The ‘Hooded Men’ were detained and subjected to extreme interrogation methods in 1971.

By Press Association Wednesday 15 Dec 2021, 8:27 AM
Francie McGuigan (centre) with Patrick McNally, Liam Shannon, Davy Rodgers, and Brian Turley following a press conference at KRW Law in Belfast. 2018.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Francie McGuigan (centre) with Patrick McNally, Liam Shannon, Davy Rodgers, and Brian Turley following a press conference at KRW Law in Belfast. 2018.
Francie McGuigan (centre) with Patrick McNally, Liam Shannon, Davy Rodgers, and Brian Turley following a press conference at KRW Law in Belfast. 2018.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A SUPREME COURT ruling is due on whether the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is sufficiently independent to carry out investigations into two events during the Troubles half a century ago.

Seven justices based in London heard arguments, at a Supreme Court hearing in June, relating to proposed police investigations into the killing of a Catholic woman in 1972 and the treatment of the ‘Hooded Men’, 12 men who were detained and subjected to extreme interrogation methods during internment in 1971.

Hundreds of people were detained without trial in Northern Ireland during internment.

Lord Hodge, Lord Lloyd-Jones, Lord Kitchin, Lord Sales, Lord Hamblen, Lord Leggatt, and Lord Burrows were asked to consider issues relating to the shooting of 24-year-old Jean Smyth in Belfast and the detention of the Hooded Men, following rulings by judges in Northern Ireland.

They are scheduled to deliver a ruling at 9.45am today.

A barrister representing Smyth’s sister, Margaret McQuillan, and Francis McGuigan, one of the Hooded Men, had told judges that the cases were of the “utmost seriousness”.

McGuigan had previously told The Journal what happened to him over the course of a week, and how he’s been coping with the memory of what happened.

“There are times you believed that you were actually back there, other times you know you’re not there but you feel the same as if you were.”

One of the lads said, ‘If there’s such a place as hell, we spent seven days there’.

Hugh Southey QC said one case concerned the fatal shooting of an “unarmed young mother”, in circumstances “implicating British Army personnel”.

He said the other concerned “state-sanctioned torture and/or inhuman and degrading treatment”.

Mr Southey said two issues arose in both cases, the “applicability of investigatory obligation” imposed by articles of the European Convention on Human Rights and the independence of the PSNI.

2.54094844 Margaret McQuillan, the sister of Jean Smyth-Campbell. Source: PA Images

He argued that Smyth’s sister and McGuigan were entitled to “effective, independent investigation” and told judges that the PSNI lacked the “requisite independence to investigate”.

Barrister Tony McGleenan QC, who represented the PSNI, told judges that the force did not lack the independence to investigate.

Amnesty International has said that the Hooded Men case will be “hugely significant” to “torture victims across the world” and to the ongoing “unresolved issue of legacy of the troubles”.

Press Association

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie