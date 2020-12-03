#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 3 December 2020
UK minister says Britain is receiving vaccine before others because it is a 'better country'

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said the UK has the ‘best medical regulator’.

By Press Association Thursday 3 Dec 2020, 1:06 PM
A UK MINISTER has said that the UK is getting a coronavirus vaccine first because it is a “much better country” than France, Belgium and the US.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson praised the work done by the medical regulator to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for use.

He said the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has “brilliant” experts.

The European regulator has criticised the approval of the vaccine using emergency powers, insisting that its own, slower approach is more appropriate.

Williamson said the UK’s status as the first country to approve a vaccine is due to its superior experts.

“I just reckon we’ve got the very best people in this country and we’ve obviously got the best medical regulator, much better than the French have, much better than the Belgians have, much better than the Americans have,” he told LBC Radio.

“That doesn’t surprise me because we’re a much better country than every single one of them.”

However, unlike Health Secretary Matt Hancock, Williamson did not suggest that Brexit had directly contributed.

“I think just being able to get on with things, deliver it and the brilliant people in our medical regulator making it happen means that people in this country are going to be the first ones in the western world to get that Pfizer vaccine,” he said.

“Real competitive advantage, but do you know who it’s down to?

“It’s down to those brilliant, brilliant clinicians in the regulator who’ve made it happen so fast, so our thanks go out to them because by doing what they’ve done, they’re going to have saved lives.”

European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said the MHRA’s experts are “very good” but “we are definitely not in the game of comparing regulators across countries, nor on commenting on claims as to who is better”.

“This is not a football competition, we are talking about the life and health of people,” he said.

On Tuesday, Hancock suggested that Brexit had allowed the UK to move quicker on the vaccine – a claim disputed by the MHRA and the EU.

MHRA chief June Raine said it is still bound by EU law until the end of the year and “our progress has been totally dependent on the availability of data in our rolling review and the independent advice we have received”.

The EMA suggested that it is imposing more stringent checks than the emergency process used by the MHRA.

The EMA believes that its conditional marketing authorisation (CMA) process is “the most appropriate regulatory mechanism for use in the current pandemic emergency”.

A CMA application is supported by “extensive data” submitted by companies and “provides a controlled and robust framework”.

Dr Berkeley Phillips, medical director of Pfizer UK, compared the process to a book, with the necessary chapters written but not yet fully bound into a complete work.

He told reporters: “In an emergency situation, the MHRA have effectively said ‘We can see what we need to see from those chapters in this book – the book still needs to be written in totality – but, given the crisis that we’re in, we have seen enough to be confident to give this emergency authorisation’.” 

