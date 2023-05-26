Advertisement

Alamy Stock Photo Military medics give first aid to wounded Ukrainian soldiers at a medical stabilisation point near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, May 19, 2023.
# russian invasion
Russian air attack on Kyiv repelled as missiles were 'intercepted and destroyed'
Ukrainian officials said the attack was launched from the Caspian sea, where Russian bombers are stationed.
2.5k
7
55 minutes ago

RUSSIAN FORCES LAUNCHED overnight air attacks on Kyiv, military officials in the Ukrainian capital said today, adding that all the missiles were intercepted and destroyed.

“Another air attack on Kyiv, 13th in a row since the beginning of May! And, as always, at nighttime,” the city’s military administration said on its Telegram account.

It said that Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea region had launched cruise missiles at the city.

“According to preliminary information, all enemy targets in the airspace of Kyiv were detected and destroyed,” it added, saying no casualties or damage were reported.

In its daily morning briefing, the Ukrainian General Staff reported 55 Russian air attacks over the past day, including 36 by explosive drones and four missile attacks.

“An S-300 missile hit a dam in the Karlivka area of the Donetsk region,” it said.

“As a result, there is a great threat of flooding other nearby settlements.”

In Russia, meanwhile, a “detonation” damaged a building in Krasnodar, a city near Crimea, without causing any casualties, according to local authorities quoted by the Ria Novosti agency.

In early May, Russia was rocked by a series of attacks and sabotage, including the derailment of two freight trains and an oil depot fire caused by a drone strike.

And on Monday, two armed groups claiming to be Russian attacked from Ukraine the Russian region of Belgorod, the most serious incursion since the start of the war.

© Agence France-Presse

