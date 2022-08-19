CSO data on Ukrainian arrivals show 4 out of 5 are women and children

THE CENTRAL STATISTICS Office (CSO) released its fifth series of data sets on the number of Ukrainian arrivals into Ireland today, finding there to be an increase of 3,300 people in the past three weeks.

It analysed the number of Ukrainian arrivals who are availing of support and services from the Department of Social Protection, as well as providing insights into primary and secondary school enrolments overseen by the Department of Education.

As of the week ending 07 August there have been 47,962 Personal Public Service Numbers (PPSNs) issued to individuals from Ukraine under the Temporary Protection Directive.

This is a 2% increase compared to the previous week and an 11% increase compared to four weeks earlier.

Women aged 20 and over account for 47% of arrivals to date, while individuals aged 0-19 (both male and female) account for 36%.

The highest percentage of those arriving (38% or 18,079 individuals) were categorised as ‘One parent with children’ under the broad relationship classification headings used.

The CSO noted that the spouses or partners of these women may have stayed in Ukraine.

93% or 44,468 individuals could be mapped to a local post office address, through which they were seeking assistance from the Department of Social Protection.

The rate per 100 of the population ranges across all Local Electoral Areas (LEAs) in the country from 0.04% to 7.19%.

The LEA with the highest rate is Ennistymon in Clare, which housed 1,289 Ukrainians, slightly ahead of the Tallaght South LEA at 1,286.

The LEA with the most Ukrainian arrivals was North Inner City Dublin at 1,542.

As of 7 August, 1,095 arrivals from Ukraine are living in 579 private accommodations where the host is in receipt of ‘Accommodation Recognition Payment’.

The most common sector of employment for the 6,546 Ukrainians registered as working was Wholesale, Transport and Accommodation at 57%.

6,890 arrivals from Ukraine have enrolled in schools in the academic year 2021/22, with 71% of these in primary schools and the remaining 29% in secondary schools.

As of 7 August, of the 15,627 arrivals that attended employment support events, 67% were noted with English language proficiency being a challenge in securing employment.

11,251 had recorded previous occupations with “Professionals” being the largest group at 33%.

From the 11,999 persons where the highest level of education was recorded, 68% had achieved an NFQ level equivalent to 7 or higher.