#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Thursday 2 December 2021
Advertisement

Russia's Lavrov warns of return to 'nightmare scenario of military confrontation' over Ukraine

Ukraine’s goal of re-taking Crimea has been described as “a direct threat to Russia.”

By AFP Thursday 2 Dec 2021, 11:50 AM
31 minutes ago 1,883 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5617956
Russian officials say Ukraine's stated goal of re-taking Crimea is a 'direct threat' to Russia.
Image: Shutterstock/lev radin
Russian officials say Ukraine's stated goal of re-taking Crimea is a 'direct threat' to Russia.
Russian officials say Ukraine's stated goal of re-taking Crimea is a 'direct threat' to Russia.
Image: Shutterstock/lev radin

THE RUSSIAN FOREIGN Affairs Minister Sergei Lavrov has warned that a return to the “nightmare scenario of military confrontation” in Ukraine is highly likely.

Speaking at an Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) meeting in Stockholm, Lavrov accused NATO of bringing its military infrastructure “closer to the Russian borders.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged Russia to “de-escalate” on Ukraine and use “diplomacy”, reiterating his threat of “serious consequences” if Russia resorts to “aggression”.

“We have deep concerns about Russia’s plans for renewed aggression against Ukraine,” Blinken told Sergei Lavrov during the talks in Sweden.

The US reiterated it’s stance today, after threatening “high impact” sanctions yesterday.

Lavrov earlier urged the West to seriously consider “relevant proposals” Moscow would be presenting soon to prevent NATO’s expansion to the east.

“A Direct Threat”

His comments come after the Kremlin said that Ukraine’s stated goal of retaking Crimea, which Moscow seized in 2014, amounted to a “direct threat” to Russia, as tensions soar over Kiev’s conflict with pro-Russia separatists.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said yesterday that Crimea was Ukrainian territory and Kiev’s goal was to “liberate” it.

He focused however on diplomatic solutions and made no mention of taking the peninsula by force.

“Speaking in parliament, Zelensky said that the return of Crimea should be the main goal and philosophy of Ukraine,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“We see this as a direct threat to Russia.”

“Such wording of course means that the Kiev regime intends to use all available means — including force, in order to encroach on a Russian region. This is how we are leaning towards perceiving it.”

 Kiev’s Western allies have warned in recent weeks that a Russian invasion of Ukraine may be imminent and that Moscow may use a threat to its security as a pretext.

“The likelihood of hostilities in Ukraine is still high,” Peskov said.

“This remains a matter of particular concern and worry for us. We are seeing an increase in the intensity of provocative actions on the contact line.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Meeting Tomorrow

Top US diplomats and their Russian counterparts are set to meet in Sweden tomorrow after Washington expressed concern about a Russian military buildup near Ukraine.

Pro-Moscow rebels seized two eastern Ukrainian regions shortly after Russia annexed Crimea in a long-simmering conflict that has claimed over 13,000 lives.

Kiev and its Western allies accuse Moscow of backing the separatist fighters with forces and weapons, claims the Kremlin denies.

Earlier, Ukraine’s army said one of its soldiers was killed in clashes with the separatists this week.

© AFP 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie