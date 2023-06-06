Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 6 June 2023 Dublin: 15°C
Twitter. A video shared by President Zelenskyy of the flooding at the partly destroyed dam.
# zelenskyy
Ukraine: Evacuations underway from 'flooded' villages as vital dam is partially destroyed
President Zelenskyy is to convene an emergency meeting with his security council.
13.0k
27
1 hour ago

UKRAINE IS EVACUATING residents from villages that have become flooded after a huge dam was partially destroyed, with Moscow and Kyiv accusing each other of being responsible.

The Kakhovka hydroelectric dam was partially destroyed by “multiple strikes”, Moscow-installed authorities in southern Ukraine claimed today. 

16,000 people are in the “critical” flooding zone, Ukrainian authorities have said. 

“Multiple strikes targeted the Kakhovka dam” overnight in Nova Kakhovka, the head of the city’s Moscow-backed administration, Vladimir Leontiev said, claiming they had destroyed the dam’s gate valves and caused an “uncontrollable” flow of water.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will urgently convene his Security Council today, a top adviser said.

“Kakhovka hydroelectric plant. Another war crime committed by Russian terrorists. The president has convened the National Security Council,” the president’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, wrote on Telegram. 

The EU has echoed Zelenskyy in blaming Russia for the destruction of the dam, with President of the European Council Charles Michel calling it a “war crime”. 

“Shocked by the unprecedented attack of the Nova Kakhovka dam. The destruction of civilian infrastructure clearly qualifies as a war crime – and we will hold Russia and its proxies accountable,” he tweeted

Ukraine and Russia have previously accused each other of targeting the dam with attacks and in October, Mr Zelensky predicted Russia would destroy the dam in order to cause a flood.

Read Next
Related Reads
Ukraine denies that Russia repelled its counteroffensive in Donetsk
Ukraine is 'ready' for counter-offensive, says Zelenskyy but major casualties feared
Tom Clonan: Ukraine's counter-offensive is imminent - but success will come at a terrible cost

Authorities, experts and residents have for months expressed concerns about water flows through — and over — the Kakhovka dam.

In February, water levels were so low many feared a meltdown at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, whose cooling systems are supplied with water from the Kakhovka reservoir held up by the dam.

© – AFP 2023 with reporting by Press Association

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
27
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     