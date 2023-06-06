Ukraine: Evacuations underway from 'flooded' villages as vital dam is partially destroyed

UKRAINE IS EVACUATING residents from villages that have become flooded after a huge dam was partially destroyed, with Moscow and Kyiv accusing each other of being responsible.

The Kakhovka hydroelectric dam was partially destroyed by “multiple strikes”, Moscow-installed authorities in southern Ukraine claimed today.

16,000 people are in the “critical” flooding zone, Ukrainian authorities have said.

“Multiple strikes targeted the Kakhovka dam” overnight in Nova Kakhovka, the head of the city’s Moscow-backed administration, Vladimir Leontiev said, claiming they had destroyed the dam’s gate valves and caused an “uncontrollable” flow of water.

Advertisement

Russian terrorists. The destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam only confirms for the whole world that they must be expelled from every corner of Ukrainian land. Not a single meter should be left to them, because they use every meter for terror. It’s only… pic.twitter.com/ErBog1gRhH — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 6, 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will urgently convene his Security Council today, a top adviser said.

“Kakhovka hydroelectric plant. Another war crime committed by Russian terrorists. The president has convened the National Security Council,” the president’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, wrote on Telegram.

The EU has echoed Zelenskyy in blaming Russia for the destruction of the dam, with President of the European Council Charles Michel calling it a “war crime”.

“Shocked by the unprecedented attack of the Nova Kakhovka dam. The destruction of civilian infrastructure clearly qualifies as a war crime – and we will hold Russia and its proxies accountable,” he tweeted.

Ukraine and Russia have previously accused each other of targeting the dam with attacks and in October, Mr Zelensky predicted Russia would destroy the dam in order to cause a flood.

Read Next Related Reads Ukraine denies that Russia repelled its counteroffensive in Donetsk Ukraine is 'ready' for counter-offensive, says Zelenskyy but major casualties feared Tom Clonan: Ukraine's counter-offensive is imminent - but success will come at a terrible cost

Authorities, experts and residents have for months expressed concerns about water flows through — and over — the Kakhovka dam.

In February, water levels were so low many feared a meltdown at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, whose cooling systems are supplied with water from the Kakhovka reservoir held up by the dam.

© – AFP 2023 with reporting by Press Association