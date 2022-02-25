Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Explosions sounded before dawn in Kyiv as Western leaders scheduled an emergency meeting.
RUSSIAN FORCES ARE continuing their assault on Ukrainian cities this morning as fighting enters a second day following yesterday’s invasion.
Ian Curran here, keeping you up to date with all the latest developments this morning.
Explosions sounded before dawn in Kyiv as Western leaders scheduled an emergency meeting and Zelensky pleaded for international help.
The nature of the explosions was not immediately clear.
But US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the city “could well be under siege”.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskey has warned of “subversive groups” encroaching upon the capital with plans to assassinate him as Vladimir Putin’s forces intensify their attacks.
Reports of heavy aerial bombardment of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv continue to pour in.
RTÉ’s Europe Editor Tony Connelly also says this morning that Ukrainian airborne troops have blown up a bridge over the Teteriv River, 50k to the north of Kyiv, in a bid to slow the Russian advance.
Early morning picture in Kyiv: a number of heavy airstrikes overnight, air-raid sirens going off throughout the night, people staying in shelters and in the metro system. President Zelenskiy in an early address says 137 dead so far across the country— Tony Connelly (@tconnellyRTE) February 25, 2022
Here’s just a very, very quick recap of the other major developments overnight that you may have missed:
This morning, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has unveiled a new package of sanctions against Russian business interests.
She says that Putin’s invasion “beginning of a new era” of relations between the bloc and Russia, echoing her colleague Josep Borrell’s comments earlier this week who said Russia faced “unprecedented isolation” on the global stage.
In a series of tweets early this morning, von der Leyen said the sanctions show “how united the EU is”.
The package of massive and targeted sanctions approved tonight shows how united the EU is.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 25, 2022
First, this package includes financial sanctions, targeting 70% of the Russian banking market and key state owned companies, including in defence. https://t.co/iKVGfnafKp
She said: “First, this package includes financial sanctions, targeting 70% of the Russian banking market and key state-owned companies, including in defence.
Second, we target the energy sector, a key economic area which especially benefits the Russian state. Our export ban will hit the oil sector by making it impossible for Russia to upgrade its refineries.
“Third: we ban the sale of aircrafts and equipment to Russian airlines.
“Fourth, we are limiting Russia’s access to crucial technology, such as semiconductors or cutting-edge software.
“Finally: visas. Diplomats and related groups and business people will no longer have privileged access to the European Union.”
