RUSSIAN FORCES ARE continuing their assault on Ukrainian cities this morning as fighting enters a second day following yesterday’s invasion.

Explosions sounded before dawn in Kyiv as Western leaders scheduled an emergency meeting and Zelensky pleaded for international help.

The nature of the explosions was not immediately clear.

But US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the city “could well be under siege”.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskey has warned of “subversive groups” encroaching upon the capital with plans to assassinate him as Vladimir Putin’s forces intensify their attacks.