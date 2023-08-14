Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 14 August 2023 Dublin: 12°C
Alamy Stock Photo File image of a bronze monument of a Sailor's wife in Odessa, Ukraine.
# Black sea
Ukraine says it downed waves of Russian missiles and drones targeting Odesa overnight
Russia and Ukraine have stepped up attacks in the Black Sea since Moscow exited a deal that had granted Kyiv’s grain exports safe passage during the conflict.
1.5k
11
53 minutes ago

UKRAINE DOWNED THREE waves of Russian missiles and drones targeting Odesa, its army said early this morning, the latest in a string of attacks in the southern region on the Black Sea coast.

“The enemy attacked Odesa region three times during the night, using two waves of attack drones, a total of 15, and eight Kalibr-type sea-based missiles,” the Operational Command South wrote on Telegram.

Air defence forces repelled all the attacks, but falling debris damaged a student dormitory and a supermarket in Odesa’s city centre, leaving three workers wounded, the army said.

“The blast wave damaged windows and balconies in several buildings, and damaged cars parked nearby”, it said, adding that firefighters were battling two blazes.

Photos and videos shared by the army on Telegram showed firefighters trying to extinguish flames engulfing a multi-storey supermarket, with a large plume of smoke rising into the air.

Russia and Ukraine have stepped up attacks in the Black Sea since Moscow exited a deal last month that had granted Kyiv’s grain exports safe passage during the conflict.

Since withdrawing from the agreement, Moscow has pounded ports in the Odesa region that were key for Ukrainian grain exports under the deal.

The overnight missile and drone attacks come a day after Moscow said warning shots were fired from a Russian warship at a cargo vessel heading towards Izmail, a city on the Danube river in Odesa.

The Russian ship spotted the Sukru Okan cargo vessel sailing under the flag of Palau and fired the shots after its captain did not respond to demands to stop.

After inspection, the cargo ship was allowed to continue its journey.

On 2 August, Russia struck port infrastructure in Izmail, one of the main export routes for Ukrainian agricultural products to neighbouring Romania.

 

Ukraine says downed waves of missiles, drones over Odesa

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
11
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     