EU 'unequivocally' supports Ukrainian accession, says Spanish PM

THE EU’S SUPPORT for Ukrainian accession to the bloc is “unequivocal”, according to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Sanchez has visited Kyiv on the first day of Spain’s EU presidency.

“Speaking of the European Union’s perspective on Ukraine’s EU accession, my being here on the first day of the six-month presidency … demonstrates a clear and unequivocal political commitment on the part of the community institutions in this respect,” he said in a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Ukraine applied for EU membership just five days after Russia’s invasion on 24 February, 2022, and received candidacy status several months later, in a strong signal of support from Brussels.

It is hoping to begin formal negotiations this year on what it needs to do to firm up its membership bid.

Sixteen months into Russia’s invasion, Kyiv says it is fighting “fierce” battles as part of its counteroffensive launched last month after weeks of anticipation.

Ukrainian forces have claimed limited gains in a highly touted counter-offensive to win back territory that Russia captured after launching its full-scale offensive in February last year.

‘Significant progress’

Sanchez said the European Commission had recently issued an interim update on the status of Ukraine’s candidacy which showed “significant progress” in implementing the recommendations ahead of membership talks.

“I would like to congratulate Ukraine for the positive trend and encourage it to continue its path of reforms,” he said, indicating that a written report would be released in the autumn which would outline “the basis for further steps and decisions”.

In an earlier address to Ukraine’s parliament, the Spanish leader thanked lawmakers for their legislative work, recalling that Ukraine’s desire to join the 27-nation bloc was one of the reasons for Russia’s invasion.

“We do not forget that the European aspirations of the Ukrainian people was one of the excuses that triggered the Russian reaction, and in turn, the invasion. It was only fair to honour this aspiration by granting you the status of candidate to the European Union,” he said.

“However, I know that this is not an easy process, especially with an ongoing war.”

He also said Ukraine’s candidacy will be a priority as Spain holds the rotating EU presidency.

A joint declaration from Sanchez and Zelenskyy said: “Spain reiterates its support to the candidacy of Ukraine to join the EU, which will be among the priorities of its presidency.

“Spain supports strengthening NATO’s partnership with Ukraine, including through the creation of a NATO-Ukraine Council,” the declaration added.

‘Pisses me off’

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s military commander-in-chief Valery Zaluzhny has said that his country’s counteroffensive plans have been hobbled by the lack of adequate firepower, from modern fighter jets to artillery ammunition.

Zaluzhny told The Washington Post in an interview he is frustrated by the slow deliveries of promised weaponry from the West.

It “pisses me off” that some in the West complain about the slow start and progress to the long-awaited push against Russian occupying forces in the country’s south, he said.

Zaluzhny said his Western supporters would not themselves launch an offensive without air superiority, but Ukraine is still awaiting F-16 fighters promised by its allies.

“I do not need 120 planes. I’m not going to threaten the whole world. A very limited number would be enough,” he told the newspaper.

He also complained he has a fraction of the artillery shells that Russia is firing, The Washington Post reported.

Alamy Ukrainian servicemen fire a 82mm mortar towards Russian positions in Bakhmut, Donetsk Alamy

Zaluzhny said he is in constant contact with Western partners, like Pentagon Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley, who are keenly aware of his needs.

But Milley alone can’t make the decision, and the delays are deadly, Zaluzhny said.

“It’s just that while that decision is being made, in the obvious situation, a lot of people die every day — a lot. Just because no decision has been made yet.”

“It’s not a show the whole world is watching and betting on or anything. Every day, every meter is given by blood,” he said.

‘A little slow’

Speaking later Friday in Washington, Milley said the United States and allies were working hard to supply Ukraine.

“We are giving them as much help as humanly possible,” he said.

Milley said the United States was still in talks on providing Ukraine with F-16s and ATACMS, precision missiles that could more than double the range Ukraine forces are able to target.

He acknowledged that some people had expressed impatience with the pace of the counteroffensive.

“Sure, it goes a little slow but that is part of the nature of war,” he said.

Separately, a US official confirmed to AFP on Friday that CIA Director William Burns recently traveled to Ukraine where he met with intelligence counterparts and Zelensky. During his trip Burns reaffirmed “the US commitment to sharing intelligence to help Ukraine defend against Russian aggression,” the US official said.