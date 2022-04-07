#Open journalism No news is bad news

UN votes to suspend Russia from Human Rights Council

It’s the second ever suspension of a country from the council.

By AFP Thursday 7 Apr 2022, 5:37 PM
The final tally to affirm the suspension of the Russian Federation from the UN Human Rights Council.
Image: John Minchillo
Image: John Minchillo

THE UN GENERAL Assembly has voted to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council as punishment for the invasion of Ukraine.

Of the 193 members of the assembly, 93 voted in favor of suspension while 24 voted against and 58 abstained, suggesting weakening international unity against Russia.

It was the second ever suspension of a country from the council. Libya was the first, in 2011.

Ukraine said it was “grateful” for a decision to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council, saying “war criminals” should not be represented in the body.

“War criminals have no place in UN bodies aimed at protecting human rights,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter.

“Grateful to all member states which supported the relevant UNGA (United Nations General Assembly) resolution and chose the right side of history.”

Suspension required two-thirds of the votes for and against; the abstentions did not count.

The countries voting against included China, a Moscow ally which has steadfastly abstained from criticizing the invasion. Others were Iran, the former Soviet republic of Kazakhstan and communist Cuba, as well as Russia itself, Belarus and Syria.

Despite pressure from Moscow for a no vote, several African countries only abstained, such as South Africa and Senegal. Also abstaining were Brazil, Mexico and India.

The US argues that this punishment – suspending Russia from the Geneva-based organization that is the UN’s main human rights monitor – is more than symbolic and in fact intensifies Russia’s isolation after the assault on Ukraine that began 24 February.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar reacted to the news to say “this matters”.

“Significant step. The world has united against the barbarity being inflicted on Ukraine.”

© AFP 2022

