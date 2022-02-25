#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Friday 25 February 2022
Advertisement

Ukraine requests 'emergency financing' from IMF

The crisis lender has an existing $2.2 billion aid program with Kyiv.

By AFP Friday 25 Feb 2022, 10:34 PM
51 minutes ago 4,797 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5694602
Image: PA
Image: PA

UKRAINE HAS REQUESTED additional aid from the IMF following the Russian invasion, the fund’s leader Kristalina Georgieva said Friday.

The crisis lender has an existing $2.2 billion aid program with Kyiv and “the authorities have also requested IMF emergency financing,” Georgieva said in a statement.

The fund’s board met to discuss the situation in the country and the IMF chief pledged to continue “to support Ukraine in every way we can.”

The existing loan program was due to end in June, but Georgieva said the institution “has a number of instruments in its toolkit” to provide aid.

Georgieva repeated her warning about the crisis in Ukraine, calling it “a matter of grave concern” due to the human toll and the broader effect on the global recovery.

“The conflict is also having a serious economic impact, which will worsen the longer it continues,” she said.

“This crisis comes at a delicate time, when the global economy is recovering from the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic, and threatens to undo some of that progress.”

The IMF and others have warned about the impact rising oil and food prices could have on countries already facing accelerating inflation.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Georgieva said the fund is coordinating with the World Bank to aid Ukraine and World Bank President David Malpass on Thursday said the bank was prepared to provide “immediate support” to the country.

He said the bank was “horrified by the shocking violence and loss of life” in Ukraine and would “stand with its people at this critical moment.”

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie