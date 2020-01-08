Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran, killing 176 people

Workers near debris from the plane crash on the outskirts of Tehran

A UKRAINIAN AIRCRAFT carrying 176 people has crashed shortly after takeoff from the main airport in Iran’s capital Tehran, killing all on board.

The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in city. The crash is suspected to have been caused by mechanical issues, state news agency IRNA reported.

The station said 167 passengers and nine crew members had boarded the plane, which was operated by Ukraine International Airlines.

An investigation team was at the site of the crash in south-western outskirts of Tehran, civil aviation spokesman Reza Jafarzadeh said.

“After taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport, it crashed between Parand and Shahriar,” he said. “An investigation team from the national aviation department was dispatched to the location after the news was announced.”

Pir Hossein Kulivand, an Iranian emergency official, later told state TV all those on board were killed in the crash. He said rescuers were trying to collect the dead.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also confirmed that all those on board had been killed.

“According to preliminary data, all passengers and crew members are dead,” he wrote on Facebook of the plane, which was bound for Kiev.

Iranian state TV earlier had previously said there were 180 passengers and crew aboard.

Flight data from the airport showed a Ukrainian 737-800 flown by Ukraine International Airlines took off on Wednesday morning, then stopped sending data almost immediately afterwards, according to website FlightRadar24.

The airline did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Associated Press journalists who reached the crash site saw a wide field of debris scattered across farmland. The dead lay among shattered pieces of the aircraft.

Rescuers in masks shouted over the noise of hovering helicopters as they worked.

The crash came hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting two bases in Iraq housing US forces in retaliation for the killing of Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani.

The Boeing 737-800 is a very common single-aisle, twin-engine jetliner used for short to medium-range flights. Thousands of the planes are used by airlines around the world.