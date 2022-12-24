Advertisement

Saturday 24 December 2022
Zelenskyy at the White House earlier this week
# Ukraine
Five killed, 20 injured in Russian shelling of Kherson city: Ukrainian presidency
Ukrainian forces retook control of Kherson last month.
1 hour ago

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR Zelensky has excoriated Russian “terror” after shelling left at least five dead and 20 injured in Kherson city, which Kyiv’s forces recaptured in November.

“Kherson. In the morning, on Saturday, on the eve of Christmas, in the central part of the city,” Zelenskyy said on Telegram, publishing images of the attack and calling the attack “killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure.”

“It is the real life of Ukraine… The world must see and understand what absolute evil we are fighting against,” he said.

On the day marking ten months since the beginning of the war, a string of shelling rained down around a busy Saturday market in Kherson, where a fire erupted.

AFP journalists at the scene saw several bodies laying on the ground, including a man killed in his car near the market.

Another man, whose car had been blown up, had severe head injuries.

“We know of at least five dead and 20 injured,” the Deputy Head of Presidency Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Telegram.

Despite Russia’s retreat from the southern port city in November, Kherson remains within reach of Moscow’s weaponry and under constant threat.

On 15 December, Russian shelling killed two people including a Red Cross worker in Kherson and completely cut power in the southern city.

© AFP 2022

AFP
