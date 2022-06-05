#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 5 June 2022
Kyiv rocked by explosions overnight while battle rages for eastern Ukrainian city

At least 11 civilians were reported killed in the Lugansk region where Severodonetsk is located.

By AFP Sunday 5 Jun 2022, 8:59 AM
A Russian helicopter flies near a damaged residential building in the town of Popasna in the Luhansk Region of Ukraine.
Image: Alamy
Image: Alamy

THE BATTLE FOR Ukraine’s eastern city of Severodonetsk was being waged street by street, the country’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said, while explosions rocked the capital Kyiv early this morning.

“Several explosions in Darnytsky and Dniprovsky districts of the city. Services are extinguishing,” Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging platform shortly after air raid warnings sounded in Kyiv and several other cities.

“There are currently no dead from missile strikes on infrastructure. One wounded was hospitalised. The services are still working in the affected areas.”

Separately, at least 11 civilians were reported killed in the Lugansk region where Severodonetsk is located, the nearby Donetsk region and in the southern city of Mykolaiv.

“The situation in Severodonetsk, where street fighting continues, remains extremely difficult,” Zelensky said in his daily address yesterday evening.

Cities in the eastern Donbas area at the heart of the Russian offensive were under “constant air strikes, artillery and missile fire” but Ukrainian forces were holding their ground, he said.

Severodonetsk is the largest city still in Ukrainian hands in the Lugansk region of the Donbas, where Russian forces have been gradually advancing in recent weeks after retreating or being repelled from other areas, including around the capital Kyiv.

Russia’s army claimed some Ukrainian military units were withdrawing from Severodonetsk but Mayor Oleksandr Striuk said Ukrainian forces were fighting to retake the city.

“Our soldiers have managed to redeploy, build a line of defence,” he said in an interview broadcast on Telegram Saturday.

“We are currently doing everything necessary to re-establish total control [of the city].”

Earlier, Lugansk regional governor Sergiy Gaiday said the Russians had captured most of Severodonetsk, but that Ukraine’s forces were pushing them back.

“The Russian army, as we understand, is throwing all its power, all its reserves in this direction,” said Gaiday.

 Moscow claims to have destroyed two Ukrainian command centres and six ammunition depots in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday Putin had committed a “fundamental error” but that Russia should not be “humiliated” so that a diplomatic solution could be found.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reacted Saturday by saying such calls “only humiliate France” and any country taking a similar position.

“It is Russia that humiliates itself. We all better focus on how to put Russia in its place,” he said.

Despite diplomatic efforts, the conflict has raged in the south and east of the country.

