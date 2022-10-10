Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Monday 10 October 2022
'Several explosions' as missiles strike Kyiv city centre

They are the first strikes on the capital in over three months.

By AFP Monday 10 Oct 2022, 7:55 AM
Cars sit damaged as underground pipes leak at the scene of a Russian attack on Kyiv this morning
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

UKRAINE PRESIDENCY HAS said the country is under missile attack this morning. 

The office of the president said there were strikes on “many” cities in Ukraine.

“There is information about strikes in many cities of our country,” Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president’s office, said on social media, calling on the population to “stay in shelters”.

In Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, AFP reporters heard at least five blasts on Monday morning.

In western Ukraine, the Governor of Lviv is reporting that strikes have hit the city.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter that there had been “multiple Russian missile strikes across Ukraine”.

The apparent missile strikes come a day after Russia’s leader blamed Ukraine for an explosion on a key Crimea bridge.

The explosions in Kyiv took place around 8.15am local time (6.15am Irish time), with air raid sirens sounding in the Ukrainian capital more than an hour before the blasts.

“Several explosions in the Shevchenkivskyi district — in the centre of the capital,” Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said on social media.

Videos posted on social media showed black smoke rising above several areas in the city.

Reporters saw numerous ambulances that appeared to be heading to the scene of the blasts. Images of a usually busy city green space with a children’s playground, Shevchenko Park, have also circulated. 

A BBC reporter in Kyiv was forced to take cover live on air after blasts were heard.

Yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed Ukrainian secret services for a deadly blast on the bridge linking Moscow-annexed Crimea to Russia. Three people were said to have died. 

The last strikes on Kyiv took place on 26 June.

