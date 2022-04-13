Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Here are all the latest developments in the war in Ukraine.
HERE ARE THE latest developments in the war in Ukraine today:
The presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are en route to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.
Twitter posts by the leaders showed them standing outside a Ukrainian railway passenger car, but did not give details about the trip.
On our way to Kyiv, to a city that has suffered terribly due to Russian war since my last visit. Together with Presidents @AndrzejDuda, @GitanasNauseda & @valstsgriba we visit #Ukraine to show strong support to 🇺🇦 people, will meet dear friend President @ZelenskyyUa #SlavaUkraini pic.twitter.com/NPUqPize1R— Alar Karis (@AlarKaris) April 13, 2022
Good morning, Orla Dwyer here starting out today’s Ukraine liveblog.
To fill you in on what has been going on overnight, here are some of the main developments so far today:
