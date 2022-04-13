#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 13 April 2022
Advertisement

Liveblog

2,133 Views 0 Comments
Share

HERE ARE THE latest developments in the war in Ukraine today:

  • US President Joe Biden has for the first time accused Vladimir Putin’s forces of committing genocide in Ukraine. 
  • The presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are heading for Kyiv to meet with Zelenskyy.
  • Moscow is feared to be readying a massive onslaught across Ukraine’s east that Washington fears might involve chemical weapons.
  • Russia’s defence ministry has claimed that more than 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered in Mariupol. 
  • Ukraine said it is halting all humanitarian corridors allowing for the evacuation of civilians and accused Russian forces of violating agreements to allow people to flee.

The presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are en route to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.

Twitter posts by the leaders showed them standing outside a Ukrainian railway passenger car, but did not give details about the trip.

Good morning, Orla Dwyer here starting out today’s Ukraine liveblog. 

To fill you in on what has been going on overnight, here are some of the main developments so far today:

  • US President Joe Biden has for the first time accused Vladimir Putin’s forces of committing genocide in Ukraine. 
  • Russia’s defence ministry has claimed that more than 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered in Mariupol. 
  • The presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are heading for Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
  • A top aide to Zelenskyy said Kyiv wanted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to visit and pledge more arms deliveries after Ukraine told Germany’s president he was not welcome to visit right now. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie