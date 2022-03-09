NEARLY TWO WEEKS into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, fighting continues around a number of key cities, including the capital Kyiv.
Here are the latest developments:
Good morning, Michelle Hennessy here with the latest on the Ukraine situation overnight:
Moscow announced a new humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine for this morning, starting at 7am, to allow civilians to flee. The corridors are in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol.
Attempts to evacuate through safe corridors have been continuing – a convoy of buses has transported 5,000 people out of the city of Sumy, which was hours beforehand targeted by strikes.
The city of Mariupol has been surrounded by Russian soldiers for days and a humanitarian crisis is unfolding for its 430,000 residents.
The United Nations says the number of people fleeing the war now tops two million.
Poland has said it is ready to send MiG-29 fighter jets to a US air base in Germany so they can be delivered to Ukraine, but the plan has been rejected by the US as ‘untenable’.
In a speech to the UK’s House of Commons yesterday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, invoked the wartime defiance of Winston Churchill, vowing to “fight to the end”. He received a standing ovation from MPs.
US President Joe Biden announced a ban on US imports of Russian oil, gas and coal.
The UN’s nuclear watchdog has warned that the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is no longer transmitting data. There is now concern for staff who are working under Russian guard at the site.
US intelligence chiefs have described Russian President Vladimir Putin as “angry and frustrated”, warning he is likely to “double down and try to grind down the Ukrainian military with no regard for civilian casualties”.
Ratings agency Fitch downgraded Russia’s sovereign debt rating further, saying the decision reflects the view that a default is “imminent”.
-With reporting from PA and AFP.
