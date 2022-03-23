#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 23 March 2022
Advertisement

Liveblog

2,971 Views 3 Comments
Share

HERE ARE THE major developments on the 28th day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Almost 100,000 people are trapped in Mariupol as Russia bombards the southern port city, while thousands of others have escaped.
  • Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has denied that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has stalled.
  • US President Joe Biden is due to travel to Brussels tomorrow for a series of summits gathering Nato, EU and G7 leaders, where the countries will discuss Russia’s G20 membership.
  • China has indicated support for Russian President Vladimir Putin participating in the next G20 summit.
  • Since Russia began its invasion on 24 February, at least 117 children have been killed in the war, according to Ukraine’s federal prosecutor.

The Kyiv Independent is reporting that Russia has destroyed the Chernihiv Bridge to Kyiv, which was being used to evacuate civilians and bring humanitarian aid.

 

The latest intelligence update from the British Ministry of Defence outlines that the battlefield in northern Ukraine is largely static and that Russian forces are likely trying to reorganise before resuming large-scale offensive operations.

In Germany, Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the German Parliament this morning that Russia’s efforts are “stuck”.

In contrast, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has denied that the invasion has stalled, insisting that the operation is going as planned.

Joe Biden in Europe

US President Joe Biden is set to travel to Brussels tomorrow for a series of summits with Nato, EU and G7 leaders.

Russia’s membership of the G20 is in question, with White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan saying that the US will consult with allies about Russia’s position.

He told a press briefing: “We believe that it cannot be business as usual for Russia in international institutions and in the international community.”

However, China has flagged its support for Russia remaining a G20 member and attending the next summit in October.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters that the G20 “is the main forum for international economic cooperation” and that Russia is an “important member”.

After Brussels, Biden is due to visit Poland, where hundreds of thousands of refugees have arrived from Ukraine.

Almost 100,000 people are trapped in Mariupol, where Russia has caused devastating damage and loss of life.

Tens of thousands of have already fled the besieged southern port city while others are unable to leave as the humanitarian situation worsens.

In his latest video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenkskyy said that more than 7,000 people had escaped Mariupol in the previous 24 hours but that one group travelling along an agreed humanitarian route were “simply captured by the occupiers”.

“Today, the city still has nearly 100,000 people in inhumane conditions. In a total siege. Without food, water, medication, under constant shelling and under constant bombing.”

Local Ukrainian forces report “heavy” ground fighting with Russian infantry and UN relief agencies estimate there have been around 20,000 civilian casualties in the city and 3,000 killed, though a precise figure is unknown.

 

evacuees-from-mariupol-arrive-zaporizhzhya-ukraine Evacuees from Mariupol next to one of 15 buses that carried them towards Berdiansk and then to Zaporizhzhia, southeastern Ukraine Source: ABACA/PA Images

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, and the 28th day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Lauren Boland here – let’s take a look at what’s happening today so far:

  • Almost 100,000 people are trapped in Mariupol as Russia bombards the southern port city, while thousands of others have escaped.
  • Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has denied that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has stalled.
  • US President Joe Biden is due to travel to Brussels tomorrow for a series of summits gathering Nato, EU and G7 leaders, where the countries will discuss Russia’s G20 membership.
  • China has indicated support for Russian President Vladimir Putin participating in the next G20 summit.
  • Since Russia began its invasion on 24 February, at least 117 children have been killed in the war, according to Ukraine’s federal prosecutor.

Contains reporting by AFP and Press Association

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie