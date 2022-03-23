Joe Biden in Europe

US President Joe Biden is set to travel to Brussels tomorrow for a series of summits with Nato, EU and G7 leaders.

Russia’s membership of the G20 is in question, with White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan saying that the US will consult with allies about Russia’s position.

He told a press briefing: “We believe that it cannot be business as usual for Russia in international institutions and in the international community.”

However, China has flagged its support for Russia remaining a G20 member and attending the next summit in October.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters that the G20 “is the main forum for international economic cooperation” and that Russia is an “important member”.

After Brussels, Biden is due to visit Poland, where hundreds of thousands of refugees have arrived from Ukraine.