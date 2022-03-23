Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Here are all the latest developments in Ukraine as they happen.
HERE ARE THE major developments on the 28th day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The Kyiv Independent is reporting that Russia has destroyed the Chernihiv Bridge to Kyiv, which was being used to evacuate civilians and bring humanitarian aid.
The latest intelligence update from the British Ministry of Defence outlines that the battlefield in northern Ukraine is largely static and that Russian forces are likely trying to reorganise before resuming large-scale offensive operations.
In Germany, Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the German Parliament this morning that Russia’s efforts are “stuck”.
In contrast, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has denied that the invasion has stalled, insisting that the operation is going as planned.
US President Joe Biden is set to travel to Brussels tomorrow for a series of summits with Nato, EU and G7 leaders.
Russia’s membership of the G20 is in question, with White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan saying that the US will consult with allies about Russia’s position.
He told a press briefing: “We believe that it cannot be business as usual for Russia in international institutions and in the international community.”
However, China has flagged its support for Russia remaining a G20 member and attending the next summit in October.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters that the G20 “is the main forum for international economic cooperation” and that Russia is an “important member”.
After Brussels, Biden is due to visit Poland, where hundreds of thousands of refugees have arrived from Ukraine.
Almost 100,000 people are trapped in Mariupol, where Russia has caused devastating damage and loss of life.
Tens of thousands of have already fled the besieged southern port city while others are unable to leave as the humanitarian situation worsens.
In his latest video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenkskyy said that more than 7,000 people had escaped Mariupol in the previous 24 hours but that one group travelling along an agreed humanitarian route were “simply captured by the occupiers”.
“Today, the city still has nearly 100,000 people in inhumane conditions. In a total siege. Without food, water, medication, under constant shelling and under constant bombing.”
Local Ukrainian forces report “heavy” ground fighting with Russian infantry and UN relief agencies estimate there have been around 20,000 civilian casualties in the city and 3,000 killed, though a precise figure is unknown.
Contains reporting by AFP and Press Association
