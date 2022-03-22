Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Here are all the latest developments as they happen.
UPDATES AS FIGHTING continues on the 26th day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
We’re currently awaiting a post-Cabinet briefing at Dublin Castle.
Ministers have been meeting this morning to discuss Ireland’s response to the growing refugee crisis. Integration minister Roderic O’Gorman and Social Protection minister Heather Humphreys are due to address the media.
We’ll bring you their comments here.
On the frontlines of the war, Ukrainian authorities have said the evacuation of residents from Mariupol will be the priority for today. Three routes have been drawn up linking the port city to Zaporizhzhia, to the north.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has described as a “massive war crime” the siege of Mariupol, which has so far killed more than 2,000 people.
Russia had given the city until 5am yesterday to surrender, but Kyiv rejected the ultimatum and said the city’s resistance was bolstering the defence of all of Ukraine.
Mariupol is a pivotal target in Putin’s war – providing a land bridge between Russian forces in Crimea to the southwest and Russian-controlled territory to the north and east.
