UPDATES AS FIGHTING continues on the 26th day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Ukrainian authorities have announced a new bid to rescue civilians from the besieged port city Mariupol. More than 200,000 people remain trapped there. 
  • US President Joe Biden has warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin is considering using chemical and biological weapons in Ukraine, decrying Moscow’s increasingly “brutal” tactics.
  • At least 117 children have been killed in the war, Ukraine’s federal prosecutor has said. Some 548 schools have been damaged, including 72 completely destroyed.
  • Ukraine’s army command has said Russian troops now have ammunition, food and fuel to last just three days. It’s also claimed 300 Russian soldiers have defected in the north-eastern Sumy region.
  • Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has renewed his call for direct discussions with Putin. He has also addressed the Italian parliament remotely. 
  • Here at home, the Cabinet has been discussing Ireland’s response to the refugee crisis.

We’re currently awaiting a post-Cabinet briefing at Dublin Castle. 

Ministers have been meeting this morning to discuss Ireland’s response to the growing refugee crisis. Integration minister Roderic O’Gorman and Social Protection minister Heather Humphreys are due to address the media.

We’ll bring you their comments here.

On the frontlines of the war, Ukrainian authorities have said the evacuation of residents from Mariupol will be the priority for today. Three routes have been drawn up linking the port city to Zaporizhzhia, to the north.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has described as a “massive war crime” the siege of Mariupol, which has so far killed more than 2,000 people.

Russia had given the city until 5am yesterday to surrender, but Kyiv rejected the ultimatum and said the city’s resistance was bolstering the defence of all of Ukraine.

Mariupol is a pivotal target in Putin’s war – providing a land bridge between Russian forces in Crimea to the southwest and Russian-controlled territory to the north and east.

politics-ukraine Source: Press Association Images

