Ukraine downs hypersonic Russian missile in 'historic' first

UKRAINE HAS SAID that it has for the first time downed a Russian hypersonic Kinzhal missile during a wave of Russian attacks in the night between last Wednesday and Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who unveiled the Kinzhal missile in 2018, has termed it “an ideal weapon” that is extremely difficult for missile defences to intercept.

“I congratulate the Ukrainian people on the historic event,” General Mykola Oleshchuk said on Telegram. “Yes, we shot down the ‘unparallelled’ Kinzhal” missile.

The Ukraine Air Force said the missile was shot down with a Patriot air-defence system in skies over Kyiv at around 2:30am local time on Thursday.

Alamy Stock Photo The Patriot surface-to-air missile system Alamy Stock Photo

Ukraine appealed to its Western allies to help reinforce its air defence system as Russia pounded Ukraine energy infrastructure from the air over winter.

Ukraine received the first Patriots in mid-April, seen as one of the most advanced US air defence systems.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the system would “significantly” strengthen Ukraine’s defences against Russian strikes.

Advertisement

Alamy Stock Photo The remains of a hotel in Zaphorizhzia destroyed by shelling Alamy Stock Photo

Pro-Kremlin writer injured in ‘explosion’

Meanwhile, a prominent pro-Kremlin writer and Russian nationalist has been injured in a car “explosion” and one other person was killed, Russia’s interior ministry said, after a string of recent drone attacks there amid the fighting in Ukraine.

“According to initial reports, one person was killed by the explosion, and the writer Zakhar Prilepin, who was in the car, was injured” in the Nizhny Novgorod region some 400 kilometres (250 miles) east of Moscow, the ministry said.

The Russian Investigative Committee, which probes serious crimes, said Prilepin was “travelling with his family” at the time of the blast.

Russian state-run agencies cited sources in the emergency service saying the writer suffered injuries on his legs.

The 47-year-old writer, one of Russia’s best known novelists, joined pro-Russian separatists in the east of Ukraine in 2014, and fought by their side.

A Chechnya war veteran, he has regularly gone to eastern Ukraine and is a vocal supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin and of his February 2022 offensive.

The incident comes after a series of apparent attacks and sabotage on Russian territory, sometimes far from the front.

In April a blast from a statuette rigged with explosives killed 40-year-old pro-Kremlin military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky.

And last August Darya Dugina, the daughter of a prominent ultranationalist intellectual, was killed in a car bombing outside Moscow, which Russia blamed on Ukraine. Kyiv denied the charges.