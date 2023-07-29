Ukraine says nine people injured in Russian missile strike in Dnipro

A RUSSIAN MISSILE struck an apartment block in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Friday, Kyiv officials said, injuring at least nine people including two children.

“Dnipro. Another terrorist attack,” said Sergiy Kruk, head of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service, on Telegram.

“Currently, we know of 9 injured, including two children. Work continues.”

Internal Affairs Minister Igor Klymenko earlier reported “a Russian strike on a multistorey building in Dnipro”, saying five people had been injured.

Videos posted on social media showed smoke billowing from the top floors of a residential building that had been badly damaged.

Dnipro. Friday evening. A high-rise building and the Security Service of Ukraine's building were hit. Russian missile terror again.



Promptly held conversations with the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Emergency Service, and the military… pic.twitter.com/UulEGKjQUj — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 28, 2023

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: “Dnipro. Friday evening. A high-rise building and the Security Service of Ukraine’s building were hit. Russian missile terror again”.

“All necessary services are on site… We keep the situation under control. We will do everything to bring Russia to full punishment for aggression and terror against our people.”

It comes after Russia said on Friday it had intercepted two Ukrainian missiles over its southern Rostov region, bordering Ukraine.

Russia’s defence ministry said at least a dozen people were wounded by debris falling on the city of Taganrog.

The ministry also said the missile was aimed at “residential infrastructure” of the city of around 250,000 people.

Russian regions bordering Ukraine have seen regular drone strikes and shelling since Moscow launched its military campaign in February last year but have hardly ever been targeted by missiles.

Shoigu ‘looking for weapons’

Elsewhere, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that the United States believes Russia’s defence minister is in North Korea to secure supplies of weapons to aid the stalled invasion of Ukraine.

Following Sergei Shoigu’s arrival on a rare trip to Pyongyang, Blinken said that Russia is scrambling to buy arms from allies across the world.

“I strongly doubt he’s there on holiday,” Blinken told reporters in Australia.

“We’re seeing Russia desperately looking for support, for weapons, wherever it can find them to continue to prosecute its aggression against Ukraine,” he said.

“We see that in North Korea, we see that as well with Iran, which has provided many drones to Russia that it’s using to destroy civilian infrastructure and killed civilians in Ukraine.”

While in North Korea, Shoigu met the country’s leader Kim Jong Un, in what Pyongyang’s state media described as “a friendly talk.”

Russia, a historic ally of North Korea, is one of a handful of nations with which Pyongyang maintains friendly relations.

