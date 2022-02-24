#Open journalism No news is bad news

'We will hold the Kremlin accountable': International anger as Russia attacks Ukraine

Ukraine is under attack.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 24 Feb 2022, 5:41 AM
1 hour ago
Image: Alberto Pezzali via PA
Image: Alberto Pezzali via PA

THE WORLD IS this morning waking to the news of a Russian assault on Ukraine. 

This morning, Russian forces launched attacks on several Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv. 

The international community has been quick to urge Putin to step back from the war. 

UN chief Antonio Guterres  urged Russia to end aggressions in Ukraine after Moscow announced a military operation against its neighbor.

“President Putin, in the name of humanity bring your troops back to Russia,” the secretary-general said after an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council over the crisis.

“In the name of humanity do not allow to start in Europe what could be the worst war since the beginning of the century,” he said, adding the conflict “must stop now.”

The United States will present the United Nations Security Council with a resolution condemning Russia for its actions against Ukraine, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield announced.

“The Council will need to act, and we will put a resolution on the table tomorrow,” said Thomas-Greenfield, although an American official speaking anonymously later clarified that the vote, in which Russia holds a veto, will likely come on Friday.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen denounced Russia’s attack on Ukraine and vowed to hold Moscow “accountable”.

“We strongly condemn Russia’s unjustified attack on Ukraine. In these dark hours, our thoughts are with Ukraine and the innocent women, men and children as they face this unprovoked attack and fear for their lives,” EU chief Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.

“We will hold the Kremlin accountable.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz  described the Russian military operation in Ukraine as “a glaring violation” of international law on a “dark day” for Europe.

“Germany condemns in the strongest possible terms this unscrupulous act by President Putin. Our solidarity goes out to Ukraine and its people,” he added in a statement.

Scholz, whose country currently holds the presidency of the G7 forum, said it was “a terrible day for Ukraine”.

He urged Moscow to stop its military operation “immediately”.

