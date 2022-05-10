Decision on €400 payment to households who host Ukrainian refugees to be made 'shortly'

Finalised proposals are expected to go to Cabinet next week.

TALKS ARE CONTINUING at Government level on whether a €400 payment for people who take Ukrainian refugees into their home will be rolled out.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath told The Journal that no decision has yet been made on the matter.

“Work is continuing across a number of departments on all of the issues relating to that. So I do expect that there will be a conclusion reached shortly to that process,” said the minister.

It is understood the finalised proposal will go to Cabinet next week.

A payment of €400 for people who take Ukrainian refugees into their home was floated at the end of last month.

It is understood the aim of the payment is for it to be used to cover the cost of increased bills.

A number of ministers, including Justice Minister Helen McEntee, have backed the proposal for financial aid for households that take in Ukrainian refugees.

At the end of last month, some 24,708 pledges of accommodation were offered through the Irish Red Cross portal.

There have been concerns in Government that up to half of the pledges received have not worked out or have been withdrawn, with further reports that the Irish Red Cross has had difficulty in contacting people who originally made a pledge.

Aside from pledges from the public, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has said the Government is securing accommodation for arrivals from Ukraine through hotels, guest houses and B&Bs, as well as State-owned or private properties, which may be suitable for short-term accommodation.

Religious properties and local authority community facilities are also available, as well as tented accommodation in Gormanstown in Meath, the Millstreet Arena in Cork, and the Citywest complex in Dublin.