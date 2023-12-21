Ukraine says air defence systems down dozens of Russian drones overnight

UKRAINE HAS SAID that air defence systems in the capital Kyiv and other locations across the country had downed dozens of Iranian-designed drones launched by Russian forces in Moscow’s latest overnight barrage.

“Russian occupiers attacked with ‘Shahed’ type UAVs from three directions: Chauda – occupied Crimea, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk,” the Ukranian air force wrote on Telegram.

It said it shot down 34 of the 35 drones, without reporting any casualties.

Drone attacks have been near-daily occurrences in Ukraine, and Kyiv has reinforced its air defence systems with weapons from its European and US allies.

Lately, Moscow has stepped up night-time attacks.

Ukraine has asked its allies to provide more air defence systems.

The Democratic and Republican leaders of the US Senate said on Tuesday that Washington would not be able to approve new aid for Ukraine before the year’s end.

Kyiv has accused the Kremlin of seeking to terrorise its civilians and destroy its energy facilities in a bid to plunge the country into darkness and cold this winter.

- © AFP 2023