EU foreign policy chief says 'everything indicates' Russia behind dam attack as counteroffensive expectations builds

EU FOREIGN POLICY chief Josep Borrel has said that “everything indicates” Russia is behind the Kakhovka dam breach, which Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of causing.

The dam was destroyed on Tuesday, forcing thousands to flee their homes as water surged into the Dnipro River, flooding dozens of villages and parts of the city of Kherson and sparking fears of a humanitarian disaster.

“The dam was not bombed. It was destroyed by explosives installed in the areas where the turbines are located. This area is under Russian control,” Borrell told Spanish public television.

“I wasn’t there to find out who did it. But everything seems to indicate that if it took place in an area under Russian control, it is difficult to believe it could have been someone else,” he added.

“In any case, the consequences for Ukraine are terrible, from the humanitarian point of view for the displaced people, and from the environmental point of view because the (dam’s) destruction will cause an ecological disaster.”

At least five people died and 13 are missing in flooding after the breach, Ukraine’s Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said today in a social media post.

Flooding has already put 600 square kilometres of land under water, according to a regional governor yesterday.

It comes as a Russian official said fighting is raging in Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region, with observers seeing the combat as the possible start of Kyiv’s long-expected offensive.

Ukraine has not offered any confirmation but expectations have built for months over when its forces, bolstered with Western weapons and training, would launch a counteroffensive in a bid to reclaim land occupied by Russian forces.

“At the moment, active combat is ongoing in the region between Orekhovo and Tokmak,” Vladimir Rogov, an official with Russian occupation authorities, wrote on the Telegram messaging service, referring to a locality known in Ukrainian as Orikhiv.

Alexander Sladkov, a correspondent for Russian media, wrote on Telegram of “intense fighting” in the area.

“The enemy is undertaking incredible efforts, attacks. In vain. Our forces are holding on. The front line is stable,” he wrote.

The information could not be independently verified.

Ukraine’s army said only that “the adversary remains on the defensive” in Zaporizhzhia, in a Facebook post.

It said it destroyed four missiles and 10 drones, out of some 20 that Russia had fired at “military installations and critical infrastructure”.

Russia said yesterday that its forces had fought a two-hour battle with Ukrainian troops in the early hours in the Zaporizhzhia region, which neighbours the flood-hit areas.

Major impact of dam’s destruction

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said the Ukrainian offensive involved 1,500 soldiers and 150 armoured vehicles.

“The enemy was stopped and retreated after heavy losses,” he said.

Ukrainian officials have said their forces are ready for a long-expected counteroffensive but that there would be no formal announcement when it begins.

Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Maliar said only that Russia was conducting “defensive actions” near the town of Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Parallel to the fresh fighting, emergency services were racing to rescue people stranded by the flood-swollen waters of the Dnipro, which have forced thousands to flee.

Ukrainian authorities said water levels in a reservoir which had been created by the Kakhovka dam had fallen “below the critical point of 12.7 metres”.

They said the reservoir was no longer able to supply households and the cooling ponds at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, Europe’s largest.

However late yesterday, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said the nuclear plant was continuing to receive water from the reservoir after the dam was damaged.

The plant’s six reactors have been shut down but they still need cooling water to ensure there is no nuclear disaster.

Ukraine meanwhile called on Europe to double power supplies to two gigawatts.

Ukraine accuses Russia, whose forces control the dam area, of blowing up the dam, while Russia accuses Ukraine of hitting it with artillery.

Ukrhydroenergo, the dam’s operator, said it was most likely mined from the inside.

The emergency service has warned the flood water has dislodged land mines that pose a threat to civilians.

The government has also sounded the alarm over the environmental impact, calling it “a crime of ecocide”.

