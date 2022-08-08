Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Monday 8 August 2022
Ukraine calls for de-militarisation of occupied nuclear plant

Russia occupied Zaporizhzhia, Europe’s largest atomic power complex, early in its invasion.

By AFP Monday 8 Aug 2022, 1:25 PM
31 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5836052
The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant seen through barbed wire on an embankment in Nikopol, which Russia been shelling from the plant
Image: Dmytro Smolyenko/Ukrinform/ABACAPRESS.COM via PA Images
Image: Dmytro Smolyenko/Ukrinform/ABACAPRESS.COM via PA Images

UKRAINE HAS CALLED for the establishment of a demilitarised zone around a nuclear power station where recent fighting with Russian forces has raised fears of a nuclear accident.

Russia occupied Zaporizhzhia, Europe’s largest atomic power complex, early in its invasion.

In recent days, it has been the scene of strikes that have damaged several structures, forcing the shutdown of a reactor.

“What needs to be done is to remove occupying forces from the station and to create a de-militarised zone on the territory of the station,” said Petro Kotin, president of Ukraine’s nuclear energy company, Energoatom.

“The fact that they are there is the greatest danger going forwards, towards an accident with radiation or even to a nuclear catastrophe,” he said in a statement distributed by the agency.

Recent fighting at the plant has prompted the UN’s nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), to warn of “the very real risk of a nuclear disaster”.

Potin said in the statement that Russia had deployed some 500 Russian troops and 50 pieces of military hardware at Zaporizhzhia and that the situation at the plant marked a “deterioration” over recent days.

“That there should be a peacekeeping mission including experts from the IAEA and other security organisations. Their presence and initially giving control to them and then to the Ukrainian side would have solved this problem,” he added.

The Kremlin has accused Ukrainian forces of firing on the Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant, warning of potential “catastrophic consequences” for Europe.

Ukraine earlier accused Russian forces of firing rockets at the facility. Last month, Kyiv said Russian forces were storing heavy weapons at the plant.

© AFP 2022

