Russian troops close to taking key Ukrainian industrial city

RUSSIAN FORCES EDGED closer to taking a key Ukrainian city this morning after days of intense fighting, tightening their slow squeeze on the eastern Donbas region.

The industrial hub of Severodonetsk has become a major target for Moscow, and the local governor said that 80% of the city was now under Russian control.

“Street fighting continues,” said Lugansk regional governor Sergiy Gaiday on Telegram, pledging Ukrainian forces “will fight for Severodonetsk until the end”.

Russia was unable to seize Kyiv early in the invasion and eventually re-deployed troops to the east where casualties there are high, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedly saying that up to 100 Ukrainian soldiers are dying daily.

Earlier this week it was estimated that Russian artillery barrages had destroyed critical infrastructure and damaged 90% of the buildings in the city that was once home to 100,000 people.

By Monday only about 12,000 to 13,000 residents remained, sheltering in basements and bunkers to escape the Russian bombardment

Advertisement

“The most difficult situation is in the Lugansk region, where the enemy is trying to displace our units from their positions,” said Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, the commander in chief of Ukraine’s armed forces, according to a statement from the military.

“The enemy has a decisive advantage in artillery,” Zaluzhnyi told France’s top general, Thierry Burkhard, in a phone call, adding he want his units to be equipped with weapons of the type used by military alliance NATO.

“It will save the lives of our people”.

Ukrainian forces received a boost this week when US President Joe Biden announced that more advanced rocket systems were on the way.

The new weapon is the Himars multiple launch rocket system, or MLRS, a mobile unit that can simultaneously launch multiple precision-guided missiles up to 80 kilometres away.

They are the centrepiece of a $700 million package unveiled yesterday that also includes air-surveillance radar, more Javelin short-range anti-tank rockets, artillery ammunition, helicopters, vehicles and spare parts.

But analysts caution the new rockets are unlikely to suddenly turn the tables — not least because Ukrainian troops need time to learn how to use them effectively.

The eastern city of Severodonetsk Source: Google

‘Fuel to the fire’

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused Washington of “adding fuel to the fire” with the new weapons, although US officials insist Ukraine has promised not to use them to strike into Russia.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there were no signs of Russia pulling back its forces: “As best we can assess right now, we are still looking at many months of conflict.”

Elsewhere, a missile struck transportation infrastructure near the comparatively stable western city of Lviv, injuring five people, regional governor Maksym Kozytsky said.

West of Severodonetsk, in the city of Sloviansk, AFP journalists saw buildings destroyed by a rocket attack in which three people died and six others were hurt.

And on Wednesday, at least one person died and two others were injured in Soledar, between Sloviansk and Severodonetsk, AFP saw.

The European Union has also sent weapons and money for Ukraine, while levelling unprecedented economic sanctions on Moscow.

Germany said yesterday it would deliver an air defence system capable of shielding a major city from Russian air raids, although it will take months to get to the frontline.

EU leaders agreed this week to ban most Russian oil imports but played down the prospects of shutting off Russian gas on which many member states are hugely dependent.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The sanctions are biting – a panel of investors said yesterday that Russia has failed to pay $1.9 million of accrued interest on a sovereign bond.

And Russian energy giant Gazprom said its gas exports to countries outside the former Soviet Union dropped by more than a quarter year-on-year between January and May after losing several European clients.

© Agence France-Presse