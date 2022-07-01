#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Friday 1 July 2022
Advertisement

Ukraine army accuses Russia of firing phosphorus bombs on Snake Island

An international convention bans the use of phosphorus weapons against civilians but allows it on military targets.

By AFP Friday 1 Jul 2022, 8:20 PM
1 hour ago 3,938 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5805686
Boundary post on Snake Island. File photo
Image: Andrey Nekrasov/PA Images
Boundary post on Snake Island. File photo
Boundary post on Snake Island. File photo
Image: Andrey Nekrasov/PA Images

UKRAINE’S ARMY HAS accused Russia of carrying out strikes using incendiary phosphorus munitions on Snake Island today, just a day after Moscow withdrew its forces from the rocky outcrop in the Black Sea.

“Today at around 18:00… Russian air force SU-30 planes twice conducted strikes with phosphorus bombs on Zmiinyi island,” it said in a statement, using another name for Snake Island.

The Russian defence ministry yesterday described the retreat as “a gesture of goodwill” meant to demonstrate that Moscow will not interfere with UN efforts to organise protected grain exports from Ukraine.

The Ukrainian army today accused the Russians of being unable to “respect even their own declarations”.

Its statement was accompanied by a video that showed a plane drop munitions at least twice on the island, and what appeared to be white streaks rising above it.

Phosphorus weapons, which leave a signature white trail in the sky, are incendiary weapons whose use against civilians is banned under an international convention but allowed for military targets.

Ukraine has accused Russia of using them several times since it invaded its neighbour in late February, including on civilian areas, allegations Moscow has denied.

Ukraine claimed the Russians were forced to retreat from the island after coming under a barrage of artillery and missile fire.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Snake Island became famous after a radio exchange went viral at the start of the war, in which Ukrainian soldiers respond “go f*ck yourself” to a Russian warship that called on them to surrender.

© AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie