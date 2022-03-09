Ukraine says a Russian strike has hit a children's hospital in Mariupol

Mariupol. Russian artillery ruined maternity hospital and children hospital. A lot of killed and wounded women. No information about children and newborn yet. Hey, @UN how are you doing? Please retweet pic.twitter.com/QJSfUMMngW — Dmytro Gurin, Ukrainian MP (@DmytroGurinMP) March 9, 2022

UKRAINIAN OFFICIALS SAY a Russian strike has hit a children’s hospital and maternity facility in the besieged southeastern port city of Mariupol.

A statement on the city council’s social media account said the hospital suffered “colossal” damage.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted that there were “people, children under the wreckage”. He called the strike an “atrocity”.

The deputy head of Zelensky’s office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said authorities are trying to establish the number of people who may have been killed or wounded.

Meanwhile, civilians trying to escape the Kyiv suburb of Irpin were forced to make their way across the slippery wooden planks of a makeshift bridge because the Ukrainians blew up the concrete span days ago to slow the Russian advance.

With sporadic gunfire echoing behind them, firefighters dragged an elderly man to safety in a wheelbarrow, a child gripped the hand of a helping soldier, and a woman inched her way along cradling a fluffy cat inside her winter coat.

On the other side, they trudged past a crashed van with the words “Our Ukraine” written in the dust coating its windows.

“We have a short window of time at the moment,” said Yevhen Nyshchuk, a member of Ukraine’s territorial defence forces.

“Even if there is a cease-fire right now, there is a high risk of shells falling at any moment.”

Authorities announced the new cease-fire on Wednesday morning to allow thousands of civilians to escape from towns around Kyiv as well as the southern cities of Mariupol, Enerhodar and Volnovakha, Izyum in the east and Sumy in the northeast.

Previous attempts to establish safe evacuation corridors largely failed because of Russian attacks.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was able to leave other cities but people streamed out of Kyiv’s suburbs, many headed for the city centre, even as explosions were heard in the capital and air raid sirens sounded repeatedly.

From there, they planned to board trains bound for western Ukrainian regions not under attack.

In Mariupol, local authorities hurried to bury the dead in a mass grave. City workers dug a trench some 25 metres long at one of the city’s old cemeteries and made a sign of the cross as they pushed bodies wrapped in carpets or bags over the edge.

Thousands of people are thought to have been killed, both civilians and soldiers, in two weeks of fighting since President Vladimir Putin’s forces invaded.

The UN estimates more than two million people have fled the country, the biggest exodus of refugees in Europe since the end of the Second World War.

The crisis in Ukraine is likely to get worse as Russian forces step up their bombardment of cities in response to stronger than expected resistance.

Russian losses have been “far in excess” of what Putin and his generals expected, CIA director William Burns said on Tuesday.

An intensified push by Russian forces could mean “an ugly next few weeks”, Burns told a congressional committee, warning that Putin is likely to “grind down the Ukrainian military with no regard for civilian casualties”.