Dublin: 7°C Monday 28 November 2022
Ukraine military expects fresh Russian missile strikes on energy grid

With temperatures dipping below zero, repeated Russian attacks have left Ukraine’s energy grid teetering on the brink of collapse.

1 hour ago 992 Views 2 Comments
A civilian apartment complex damaged by Russian missiles on 25 November in Vyshgorod, Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine
A civilian apartment complex damaged by Russian missiles on 25 November in Vyshgorod, Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine
Image: ABACA/PA Images

THE UKRAINE MILITARY believes Russia is preparing for a fresh wave of missiles attacks on its energy grid that have plunged swathes of the country into the cold and dark.

A Ukraine military spokesman said a Russian warship capable of firing cruise missiles had recently deployed to the Black Sea with Kalibr-type missiles on board.

“This indicates that preparations were underway,” said spokeswoman Natalia Gumeniuk.

“It’s quite likely that the beginning of the week will be marked by such an attack,” she added.

With temperatures dipping below zero, repeated Russian attacks have left Ukraine’s energy grid teetering on the brink of collapse, and disrupted power and water supplies to millions over recent weeks.

President Volodymyr Zelenskuy cautioned in an address to Ukrainians late yesterday that Russia was preparing new aerial attacks.

Moscow’s forces would continue the campaign of systematic attacks “for as long as they have missiles”, he said.

Zelenskyy added that the military was preparing itself, alongside Western allies, who have been delivering new air defence systems to Ukraine.

Russia has said it only targets military-linked infrastructural facilities and blamed the blackouts and their civilian impact on Kyiv’s refusal to negotiate with Moscow, not on Russian missile attacks.

© AFP 2022

