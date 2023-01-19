EU chief says 'tanks must be delivered' to Ukraine after holding talks with Zelenskyy

EUROPEAN UNION CHIEF Charles Michel has said that tanks “must be delivered” to Ukraine as he visited the war-torn country and held talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

It comes after Ukraine called on Western allies to provide heavier weapons and Leopard tanks to step up the fight against Russia ahead of a major donor meeting.

Michel travelled to Kyiv on the eve of a major meeting at the US military base of Ramstein in Germany to discuss military aid to Ukraine tomorrow.

“I firmly believe that tanks must be delivered,” Michel tweeted after talks with Zelenskyy.

“We want to support you because we are aware that the next few weeks may be decisive for what comes next,” he wrote.

“We hear your message. You need more air defence and artillery systems, more ammunitions.”

Zelenskyy for his part called his talks with Michel “meaningful.”

“Ukraine and the European Union have already achieved significant results in our historic rapprochement,” he tweeted.

“We are working to achieve even more.”

Zelenskyy has called for modern, Western-designed heavy tanks while many of Ukraine’s allies have announced plans to step up their military support to Kyiv this month.

Michel earlier hailed the Ukrainians “fighting for their land, they are fighting for their future and the future of their children”.

“But we all know that they are also fighting for our common European values and principles, and also for the promise of the European Union peace and prosperity,” he said. “They need and they deserve our support.”

A Ukrainian presidential aide also said it is time for the West to stop fearing Russian President Vladimir Putin and send much-needed modern tanks to his war-torn country.

“Time to stop trembling at Putin and take the final step,” presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted. “Ukraine needs tanks; tanks – the key to end war properly.”

The Kremlin swiftly warned against an “extremely dangerous” escalation if the West – long fearful of getting into a full-blown war with nuclear-armed Russia – sent longer range weapons to Kyiv.

Addressing the annual World Economic Forum gathering in Davos, Zelenskyy singled out Germany for its hesitance to supply its modern Leopard tanks – unless the United States also gives tanks.

“There are times where we shouldn’t hesitate,” Zelenskyy said via video-link.

“When someone says ‘I will give tanks if someone else will also share tanks’… I don’t think this is the right strategy to go with.”

Zelenskyy’s foreign and defence ministers subsequently echoed his plea, urging allies to “considerably” boost arms deliveries and calling on countries that have Leopard tanks, including Germany and Turkey, to send them.

“We appeal to all partner states… to considerably reinforce their practical contribution,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said in a joint statement.

Western partners fear that Ukraine could use long-range weapons to hit deep inside Russian territory or Crimea – a peninsula Moscow annexed in 2014 – despite Kyiv promising it would not do so.

‘Whole new level’

In Moscow, the Kremlin warned of escalating the conflict to a “whole new level” if the West answers Ukraine’s latest calls.

“Potentially, this is extremely dangerous,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“It will mean bringing the conflict to a whole new level, which, of course, will not bode well from the point of view of global and pan-European security,” he added.

The New York Times reported yesterday that the Biden administration is considering the potential of Ukraine using American-supplied weapons against Russian targets in Crimea.

Tomorrow, the United States is to convene a meeting of around 50 countries – including all 30 members of Nato – at the US military base of Ramstein in Germany to discuss military aid to Ukraine.

“The main message there will be more support and more advanced support, heavier weapons, and more modern weapons, because this is a fight for our values,” NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said in Davos yesterday.

Denmark sending howitzers

Many Ukrainian allies have recently announced plans to step up their military support to Kyiv. Today, Denmark said it would donate 19 French-made Caesar howitzers to Ukraine, including some still on order.

“We have been in constant contact with the Ukrainians about the Caesar artillery, and I am pleased that we have now received broad support from parliament to donate it to Ukraine’s freedom struggle,” Danish Defence Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen said.

Only a handful of Caesar howitzers have so far been delivered to Denmark, and the statement published by the Ministry of Defence noted that the system was still being implemented in the Danish military.

Markus Schreiber / PA President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine talks from a video screen to participants at the World Economic Forum in Davos Markus Schreiber / PA / PA

“There are still a number of technical challenges with the system, which will have to be addressed in cooperation with the manufacturer and Ukraine,” the ministry said.

“Ukraine has requested the artillery despite these challenges,” it added.

Earlier today, Scandinavian neighbour Sweden also announced it was planning to send its Archer artillery system, as part of a new package of military support for Ukraine.

Britain this weekend pledged 14 Challenger 2 tanks, making it the first Western country to supply heavy tanks.

The United States has also promised to send its Bradley armoured fighting vehicles, while France has offered its highly mobile AMX-10 RCs – offensive systems long seen as off-limits by hesitant Western nations.

Chopper crash probe

Air raid sirens wailed today in Kyiv and nationwide, a day after a helicopter crash outside the capital killed the interior minister and 13 others near a kindergarten.

The crash killed Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky, 42, one of Zelenskyy’s key aides who was involved in exchange of prisoners of war and other key tasks.

He was the highest-ranking Ukrainian official to die since Russia sent troops into Ukraine on 24 February 2022.

Zelenskyy said the investigation into the accident was ongoing, with several theories being examined.

‘No time to waste’

Weapons already provided by the West have been credited with helping Ukraine win back territory in recent months, including in the eastern Donetsk region.

On the ground in a recaptured part of Donetsk, volunteers tread carefully in collecting abandoned bodies.

“There is no time to waste — animals and nature are destroying them and if we don’t hurry, we won’t manage to bring all of our soldiers home,” said Oleksiy Yukov, who last September lost an eye and sustained leg injuries when a mine exploded as he was trying to recover a body.

After nearly a year of war, Kyiv’s allies still fear getting into a full-blown war with nuclear-armed Russia.

Germany has been very cautious in providing heavy weapons, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz under rising pressure from European allies to authorise the export of the Leopard tank ahead of Friday’s meeting.

A senior US congressman, Gregory Meeks, the top-ranking Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said Scholz wanted Washington and Berlin to work together.

“It’s basically that it’s got to be the United States and Germany. There’s no question about that,” Meeks told AFP, adding that the talks were continuing.

