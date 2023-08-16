Ukraine says it has recaptured village of Urozhaine on southern front

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
UKRAINE HAS SAID its forces have liberated the settlement of Urozhaine in the industrial Donetsk region as part of a grinding push to wrest Russian forces along the southern front.
“Urozhaine was liberated. Our defenders are entrenched at the outskirts. The offensive continues,” Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar announced in a statement on social media.
Kyiv launched its long-anticipated counteroffensive in June, but has acknowledged tough battles as it struggles to break through heavily fortified Russian positions.
Malyar’s announcement comes one day after Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu said that Ukraine’s military resources were “almost exhausted”, despite receiving arms deliveries from Western allies.
There was no immediate response to the Ukrainian claim from Moscow, which has repeatedly downplayed Kyiv’s offensive capabilities.
The Donetsk region, which has faced the brunt of fighting in recent months, is one of four Ukrainian regions that the Kremlin claimed to have annexed last year, months after invading in February.
Urozhaine, with an estimated pre-war population of around 1,000 people, is among a cluster of villages that Ukrainian forces have been attempting to wrest over recent weeks.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site