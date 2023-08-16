Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 16 August 2023 Dublin: 12°C
Alamy Stock Photo A Ukrainian soldier in the Donetsk region yesterday
# War in Ukraine
Ukraine says it has recaptured village of Urozhaine on southern front
Urozhaine is among a cluster of villages that Ukrainian forces have been attempting to reclaim over recent weeks.
1.5k
22
33 minutes ago

UKRAINE HAS SAID its forces have liberated the settlement of Urozhaine in the industrial Donetsk region as part of a grinding push to wrest Russian forces along the southern front.

“Urozhaine was liberated. Our defenders are entrenched at the outskirts. The offensive continues,” Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar announced in a statement on social media.

Kyiv launched its long-anticipated counteroffensive in June, but has acknowledged tough battles as it struggles to break through heavily fortified Russian positions.

Malyar’s announcement comes one day after Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu said that Ukraine’s military resources were “almost exhausted”, despite receiving arms deliveries from Western allies.

There was no immediate response to the Ukrainian claim from Moscow, which has repeatedly downplayed Kyiv’s offensive capabilities.

The Donetsk region, which has faced the brunt of fighting in recent months, is one of four Ukrainian regions that the Kremlin claimed to have annexed last year, months after invading in February.

Urozhaine, with an estimated pre-war population of around 1,000 people, is among a cluster of villages that Ukrainian forces have been attempting to wrest over recent weeks.

© AFP 2023

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
22
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     