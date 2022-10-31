'Massive attack' by Russia on Ukraine energy facilities, says Kyiv

A house shelled by Russia in central Slavyansk in Ukraine's Donetsk region

UKRAINE HAS ACCUSED Russia of another “massive attack” on the country’s energy infrastructure, after officials announced power and water supply cuts in the capital.

“Russian terrorists have again launched a massive attack against electricity installations in a number of Ukrainian regions,” said the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidency, Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

Several attacks have shaken Kyiv, days after Russia blamed Ukraine for drone attacks on its Crimea fleet in the Black Sea.

At least five explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital between 8:00am (6:00am GMT) and 8:20 am.

Kyiv had already been hit on 10 and 17 October by drones.

After the blasts, mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a Telegram message: “An area of Kyiv is without electricity and certain areas without water following Russian strikes.”

The attack on the Ukrainian capital comes after Russia pulled out of a landmark agreement that allowed vital grain shipments via a maritime safety corridor.

The July deal to unlock grain exports signed between warring nations Russia and Ukraine – and brokered by Turkey and the United Nations – is critical to easing the global food crisis caused by the conflict.

“(A) bulk carrier loaded with 40 tons of grain was supposed to leave the Ukraine port today,” Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov tweeted.

“These foodstuffs were intended for Ethiopians, that are on the verge of famine. But due to the blockage of the ‘grain corridor’ by Russia the export is impossible,” the Ukrainian minister said.

The agreement, which established a corridor through which vessels could travel to Istanbul for inspections, had already allowed more than nine million tonnes of Ukrainian grain to be exported and was due to be renewed on 19 November.

But Russia announced on Saturday it would pull out of the deal after accusing Kyiv of a “massive” drone attack on its Black Sea fleet, which Ukraine called a “false pretext”.

US President Joe Biden called the move “purely outrageous” while Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Moscow was “weaponising food”.

Russia’s defence ministry alleged Sunday the attack drones had “Canadian-made navigation modules”, and that they “were moving in the safe zone of the ‘grain corridor’”.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday expressed “deep concern” about the situation, his spokesman said, and delayed his departure for an Arab League Summit in Algiers by a day “to focus on the issue”.

The EU on Sunday urged Russia to “revert its decision”.

