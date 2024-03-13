Locations of five reception centres for Ukrainians confirmed by Government

THE GOVERNMENT HAS announced the location of five new Ukrainian refugee reception centres.

This comes alongside the announcement that the 90 day accommodation limit and cuts to social welfare payments for new arrivals will kick in from tomorrow.

Six accommodation centres have been identified by the Government to provide 90 days of accommodation for new arrivals from Ukraine.

The first five confirmed are:

Ballyogan Road, Dublin City (capacity: 392)

Stradbally, Co. Laois (capacity: 950)

Fernbank, Limerick City (capacity: 250)

Punchestown, Co. Kildare (capacity: 378)

Gerald Griffin Street, Cork City (capacity: 107)

The Department of Integration has said the focus of supports in these centres will be orientation on living and working in Ireland and the options for sourcing accommodation independently.

It was announced today that from Thursday 14 March, anyone fleeing the war in Ukraine who registers for temporary protection and looks for state-provided accommodation will be accommodated for 90 days at most.

While in the designated accommodation centres, people will be provided with food, laundry, other services and integration supports, the Government has said.

From tomorrow, standard social welfare payments will no longer be available to a person while they are resident in such centres.

Instead they will be entitled to a reduced weekly allowance of €38.80 per adult and €29.80 per child in respect of daily expenses – equivalent to those seeking asylum from other countries.

Entitlement to child benefit will not be affected by these changes.

When a person leaves the state accommodation centres, or if they make their own accommodation arrangements on arrival, they will be entitled to apply for standard social welfare assistance, equivalent to Irish citizens subject to meeting the eligibility conditions.

These changes that kick in tomorrow will not affect people from Ukraine who arrived in Ireland before this policy came into force.

The Government has said it is making these changes to align more closely with other EU member states.