Abbey Theatre condemns 'mindless' attack that saw Ukrainian actor hospitalised

THE ABBEY THEATRE has condemned an attack on a Ukrainian cast member of one of its shows nearby its premises on Lower Abbey Street.

The actor, who travelled to Ireland to perform in a production of Brian Friel’s Translations that is being put on at the Abbey by a Kyiv-based company, had to be hospitalised following the attack on Saturday evening.

The actor was in need of stitches and treatment due to the injuries inflicted upon them.

A spokesperson for the Abbey said the attack was an “unprovoked, random act of mindless violence”.

“Both the Abbey Theatre and the Lesya Ukrainka National Academic Theatre condemn this behaviour and and together against bullying and violence of this nature,” they added.

The theatre also said that a Garda investigation into the incident is underway.

27 members of Lesya Ukrainka travelled to Dublin from Kyiv to put on their production over the last ten days – often performing to a sold out house.

The Abbey said that they are a group of “incredible and resilient artists”.

“The cast member is recovering well and began the journey home to Kyiv with the rest of the company yesterday,” a spokesperson added.

They further stated that the attack will not deter either the Abbey or the theatre company from working together again.