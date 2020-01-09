Crew of Ukrainian plane which crashed in Iran 'did not radio for help' before aircraft went down

THE CREW OF the Ukrainian passenger aircraft that crashed near Tehran did not make a radio call for help and were trying to turn back to the airport when the plane went down, Iranian investigators have said.

Iran’s civil aviation authority made the comments in a preliminary crash report a day after the crash of the Ukrainian plane that killed all 176 people on board.

Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Iran’s capital Tehran and was bound for Kiev when it crashed.

It was reported that the deceased include 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, ten Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans and three Britons.

The crash occurred with tensions high in the Middle East and shortly after Tehran launched missiles at bases in Iraq housing US troops.

But there was no immediate indication of foul play and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged people not to speculate or spread conspiracies about the cause of the disaster.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy lays flowers at a memorial for victims of the plane crash Source: AP/PA Images

Last night, investigators said that the plane was engulfed in fire before it crashed.

The crash caused a massive explosion when the plane hit the ground, likely because the aircraft had been fully loaded with fuel for the flight to Kiev, Ukraine, the report said.

“The plane, which was initially headed west to leave the airport zone, turned right following a problem and was headed back to the airport at the moment of the crash,” the Iranian Civil Aviation Organisation said on its website on Wednesday night.

“The plane disappeared from radar screens the moment it reached 8,000 feet. The pilot sent no radio message about the unusual circumstances.

“According to eyewitnesses, a fire was seen on board the plane which grew in intensity,” the organisation added, reporting the first findings of its investigation into Wednesday’s crash.

It also confirmed that both of the black boxes that contain data and cockpit communications from the plane had been recovered, though they had been damaged and some parts of their memory was lost.

Meanwhile Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said crash investigators from his country had arrived in Iran to assist in the probe.

He also said he planned to call President Hassan Rouhani about the crash and the investigation.

“Undoubtedly, the priority for Ukraine is to identify the causes of the plane crash,” Mr Zelenskiy said. “We will surely find out the truth.”

Contains reporting from - © AFP 2019