25 Ukrainian doctors graduate from English course run by St. Vincent’s Hospital

25 UKRAINIAN DOCTORS graduated from a comprehensive English language course held by St. Vincent’s University Hospital (SVUH) this evening.

The course was initiated and developed by SVUH consultants and delivered by Ukrainian lecturer, Prof Oksana Kachurets in response to the significant language barrier faced by Ukrainian doctors arriving in Ireland.

The graduation ceremony was attended by representatives from SVUH and Fine Gael Senator Emer Currie.

The initiative, which began in March this year, provided Ukrainian doctors with an opportunity to develop their English language abilities and confidence in the clinical setting of SVUH.

The 8-week English course, was tailored to meet the specific needs of the participants.

The curriculum also emphasised cross-cultural understanding and sensitivity to ensure effective communication with diverse patient populations.

CEO of St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Michele Tait, expressed her appreciation for the doctors’ dedication and highlighted the hospital’s commitment to supporting healthcare professionals from around the world.

“We are thrilled to witness the successful completion of this English course by our talented group of Ukrainian doctors,” Tait said.

“By investing in their language skills and preparing them for the Professional and Linguistic Assessments Board (PLAB) test, we hope to contribute to their future success and enhance their ability to provide the best possible care to our patients as they pursue their medical careers in Ireland.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to our consultants who have dedicated their time and expertise to set up this invaluable course. Your initiative and commitment to bridging the language barrier in healthcare is truly commendable, while breaking down barriers and creating a more inclusive and supportive healthcare community.”

According to Dr. Polina Smolovyk, one of the graduates:

“This course has not only improved our language proficiency but has also instilled in us the confidence and competence to excel in our medical careers. We are truly grateful to St. Vincent’s University Hospital for their support and guidance.”