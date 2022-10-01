Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 11°C Saturday 1 October 2022
Head of Ukrainian nuclear power plant ‘kidnapped by Russian forces’

State nuclear company Energoatom said Ihor Murashov, director-general of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, was taken on Friday.

By Press Association Saturday 1 Oct 2022, 9:04 AM
28 minutes ago 2,856 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5881673
The Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant and the Dnipro river
Image: PA
The Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant and the Dnipro river
The Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant and the Dnipro river
Image: PA

UKRAINE’S NUCLEAR POWER provider has accused Russia of “kidnapping” the head of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, a facility now occupied by Russian troops.

Russian forces seized Ihor Murashov, director-general of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, at about 4pm yesterday, Ukrainian state nuclear company Energoatom said.

Energoatom said Russian troops stopped Murashov’s car, blindfolded him and then took him to an undisclosed location.

“His detention by (Russia) jeopardises the safety of Ukraine and Europe’s largest nuclear power plant,” said Energoatom president Petro Kotin said.

Kotin demanded that Russia immediately releases Murashov.

Russia did not immediately acknowledge seizing the plant director.

The Zaporizhzhia plant has repeatedly been caught in the crossfire of the war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian technicians continued running it after Russian troops seized the power station. The plant’s last reactor was shut down in September amid ongoing shelling near the facility.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, which has staff at the plant, did not immediately acknowledge Energoatom’s claim of Murashov’s capture by the Russians.

Press Association

