Taoiseach confirms payment changes for Ukrainians receiving state housing

SOCIAL WELFARE PAYMENTS for Ukrainians who avail of accommodation from the state will receive €38.80 per week under new plans approved by Cabinet today, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has confirmed.

He told the Dáil that a new 90-day limit for state accommodation for new arrivals from Ukraine will also be imposed.

Speaking during Leaders’ Questions, Varadkar said the reduced subsistence payment will be made for the 90-day period, with an additional payment of €29.80 per child per week.

Varadkar said the legislation to bring about the changes will be published next year with a view to enactment by the end of January.

The reduction of the payment is a recognition of the fact that the state is providing accommodation, as well as heat and light, he said.

Varadkar said the payment will be available for the 90 days and during that period the authorities will work with asylum seekers and NGOs to assist them to find their own accommodation as well as employment.

After the 90 days and people move out, they will be assessed for social welfare.

They will also be eligible for the rent allowance, but not for the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) or social housing, the Taoiseach confirmed.

The changes have been “well-flagged” over the last number of months, Varadkar added.

“So I think as we all appreciate, this is a very difficult situation. This is the biggest movement of people that’s happened in Europe since the Second World War,” said Varadkar, stating that some 100,000 have come to Ireland, with 10,000 Ukrainian children in Irish schools.

Over 10,000 Ukrainians are working in Ireland and about 70,000 are in receipt of some form of state-provided accommodation.

“But the situation is that accommodation is scarce and the numbers coming in remain very large. We’re making this change, with that in mind, recognising that other European countries have acted similarly and have changed what they offer over the course of two years,” he said.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald questioned the Taoiseach about where Ukrainians will go if they cannot find alternative accommodation after the 90 days.

“We are confident that we will be able to provide that state accommodation for those 90 initial days,” he said.

He added that Ukrainians who have been provided with state accommodation don’t always stay there, with some moving to find their own accommodation, while others have moved to other parts of the European Union.

Reacting to the proposed changes, Sinn Féin spokesperson on Social Protection Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said:

“It has been clear for some time that the number of Ukrainian refugees arriving in Ireland is placing massive pressure on the system, and we agree with the government that welfare payments should be brought down in line with the payments made to international protection applicants.

“There needs to be a more uniform approach across the EU regarding what is provided in each State so that there isn’t secondary movement from other States.

“We also need to be preparing for what happens over the next year as the temporary protection measures regarding Ukraine come to an end.

He said Sinn Féin is “very concerned” that Ukrainians will be left to rely on the private rental sector.

“That will not work. Government should not confuse temporary accommodation with long-term housing. They must set out clearly what their proposal is and how they think it can work,” he said.