#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 31 May 2022
Advertisement

Cabinet set to approve €10.5m to support community response for Ukrainians arriving in Ireland

There is still significant uncertainty over the humanitarian response to Ukrainians arriving in Ireland, Cabinet will hear.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 31 May 2022, 6:15 AM
1 hour ago 2,172 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5778456
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

A €10.5 MILLION financial package to support the community response for people arriving from Ukraine is to be approved by Cabinet today.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys will tell Cabinet that our communities are playing a central role in helping people arriving from Ukraine – but that additional funding is now required to continue to support these efforts.

Pending Cabinet approval, €5 million in funding is to be invested in the “Ireland for Ukraine Fund”, which is run by Community Foundation Ireland.

A further €5 million will be used to support the local development companies through the Department’s SICAP Programme, while a further €500,000 will be used to support our volunteer centres, which have seen a huge increase in demand for their services.

The support package comes as Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath will tell Cabinet that there is €2.5 billion remaining in the contingency reserve the Government carved out of last year’s budget.

In an update on the end of April exchequer expenditure position, the minister will tell Cabinet that due to a number of Covid-19 related spending pressures arising in the early months of the year due to the Omicron wave, there was a higher than profiled expenditure in the Departments of Social Protection and Health.

Related Reads

30.05.22 EU agrees ban on more than two-thirds of Russian oil imports
30.05.22 Russian troops push farther into Severodonetsk in 'race against time'
30.05.22 Tom Clonan: Putin's Ukraine advance is a dogged, savage and illegal war of attrition

Cost of living measures and Covid-19 expenditure commitments amounted to €1.5 billion.

McGrath will tell ministers that there is still uncertainty regarding the significant expected costs of meeting the humanitarian needs of refugees from Ukraine arriving in Ireland.

Capital expenditure for the first four months of the year was €1.6 billion, which was €0.4 billion or 20% below profile with underspends in most vote departments.

Cabinet is not due to meet until later this evening due to the Taoiseach being in Brussels for a special meeting of the European Council.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie