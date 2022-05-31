Cabinet set to approve €10.5m to support community response for Ukrainians arriving in Ireland

A €10.5 MILLION financial package to support the community response for people arriving from Ukraine is to be approved by Cabinet today.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys will tell Cabinet that our communities are playing a central role in helping people arriving from Ukraine – but that additional funding is now required to continue to support these efforts.

Advertisement

Pending Cabinet approval, €5 million in funding is to be invested in the “Ireland for Ukraine Fund”, which is run by Community Foundation Ireland.

A further €5 million will be used to support the local development companies through the Department’s SICAP Programme, while a further €500,000 will be used to support our volunteer centres, which have seen a huge increase in demand for their services.

The support package comes as Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath will tell Cabinet that there is €2.5 billion remaining in the contingency reserve the Government carved out of last year’s budget.

In an update on the end of April exchequer expenditure position, the minister will tell Cabinet that due to a number of Covid-19 related spending pressures arising in the early months of the year due to the Omicron wave, there was a higher than profiled expenditure in the Departments of Social Protection and Health.

Cost of living measures and Covid-19 expenditure commitments amounted to €1.5 billion.

McGrath will tell ministers that there is still uncertainty regarding the significant expected costs of meeting the humanitarian needs of refugees from Ukraine arriving in Ireland.

Capital expenditure for the first four months of the year was €1.6 billion, which was €0.4 billion or 20% below profile with underspends in most vote departments.

Cabinet is not due to meet until later this evening due to the Taoiseach being in Brussels for a special meeting of the European Council.