Monday 16 May 2022
Nearly 6,000 Ukrainian children and teens enrolled in Irish schools

The Department will continue to publish figures on the enrolment of Ukrainian children each month.

By Emer Moreau Monday 16 May 2022, 6:00 AM
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

NEARLY 6,000 UKRAINIAN children and teenagers have been enrolled in schools across the country, the Department of Education has said.

Of the 5,843 students, 3,968 are in primary schools with the remaining 1,875 enrolled in secondary schools here.

Dublin schools have taken 1,100 Ukrainian refugees, while there are 441 such students in Cork, 535 in Kerry and 302 in Galway.

To assist the young refugees and their families in their transition into Irish schools, Regional Education and Language Teams have been put in place. These are hosted by the 16 regional education and training boards around Ireland and staffed by regionally based education support personnel.

These teams will, the Department said, build on existing regional education support structures and the initial focus will be on assisting families in securing school places. They are also supporting schools in the area to meet the needs of these children as they emerge.

These teams are ensuring that clear, accessible information flows are in place between schools, local education support services and national support structures in relation to people arriving from Ukraine.

Information for parents in Ukrainian and Russian on accessing school places is available here.

