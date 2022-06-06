Nearly 7,000 Ukrainian students enrolled in Irish schools

NEARLY 7,000 UKRAINIAN children and teenagers have enrolled in Irish schools since the start of the war in their home country.

New figures from the Department of Education show that 6,797 Ukrainian pupils have joined schools here in recent months – 4,766 in primary education and 2,031 in secondary schools.

The figures represent an increase of 954 since mid-May.

Dublin schools have taken the most Ukrainian pupils with 1,192 enrolments. Schools in Cork have seen 676 enrolments across primary and secondary, Kerry schools have taken in 618 pupils and schools in Clare have enrolled 514 Ukrainian students.

Ireland’s 16 regional education and training boards are continuing to assist Ukrainian families arriving here, particularly securing school places for children and teenagers.

Regional Education and Language Teams are also supporting schools in the area to meet the needs of these children as they emerge.

Information for parents in Ukrainian and Russian on accessing school places is available here.