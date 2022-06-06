#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Monday 6 June 2022
Advertisement

Nearly 7,000 Ukrainian students enrolled in Irish schools

Nearly 1,000 children and teens have enrolled in schools here since mid May.

By Emer Moreau Monday 6 Jun 2022, 6:00 AM
50 minutes ago 535 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5783937
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

NEARLY 7,000 UKRAINIAN children and teenagers have enrolled in Irish schools since the start of the war in their home country.

New figures from the Department of Education show that 6,797 Ukrainian pupils have joined schools here in recent months – 4,766 in primary education and 2,031 in secondary schools.

The figures represent an increase of 954 since mid-May.

Dublin schools have taken the most Ukrainian pupils with 1,192 enrolments. Schools in Cork have seen 676 enrolments across primary and secondary, Kerry schools have taken in 618 pupils and schools in Clare have enrolled 514 Ukrainian students.

 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Ireland’s 16 regional education and training boards are continuing to assist Ukrainian families arriving here, particularly securing school places for children and teenagers.

Regional Education and Language Teams are also supporting schools in the area to meet the needs of these children as they emerge.

Information for parents in Ukrainian and Russian on accessing school places is available here.

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie