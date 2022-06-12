Five injured Ukrainian soldiers taken to Irish hospitals

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
FIVE INJURED UKRAINIAN soldiers have been airlifted to Ireland this weekend.
Three soldiers arrived this afternoon via private air ambulance jet and were transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin and University Hospital Galway.
Two had arrived on Friday and were taken to Cork University Hospital. The transfers were arranged by the EU, Ireland’s National Ambulance Service and the HSE.
12 minutes to wheels down in Dublin.Coordinated by EU, HSE, National Ambulance Service to bring 3 Ukranian military casualties to Ireland.Thank you to Beaumont,UHGalway and to @CUH_Cork who received similar transfer of 2 casualties on Friday @AmbulanceNAS @HSELive pic.twitter.com/lRMRqBt7ur— Mike O’ Connor (@mikecuh)
The transfer is the first time that Ukrainian soldiers have been brought to Ireland from the conflict. It is understood that the transfer is part of a diplomatic arrangement.
Additional reporting by Emer Moreau
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS