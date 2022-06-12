Five injured Ukrainian soldiers taken to Irish hospitals

FIVE INJURED UKRAINIAN soldiers have been airlifted to Ireland this weekend.

Three soldiers arrived this afternoon via private air ambulance jet and were transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin and University Hospital Galway.

Two had arrived on Friday and were taken to Cork University Hospital. The transfers were arranged by the EU, Ireland’s National Ambulance Service and the HSE.

12 minutes to wheels down in Dublin.Coordinated by EU, HSE, National Ambulance Service to bring 3 Ukranian military casualties to Ireland.Thank you to Beaumont,UHGalway and to @CUH_Cork who received similar transfer of 2 casualties on Friday



The transfer is the first time that Ukrainian soldiers have been brought to Ireland from the conflict. It is understood that the transfer is part of a diplomatic arrangement.

Additional reporting by Emer Moreau