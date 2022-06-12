#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Sunday 12 June 2022
Advertisement

Five injured Ukrainian soldiers taken to Irish hospitals

Three soldiers arrived this afternoon via private air ambulance jet and were transferred to Cork University Hospital.

By Niall O'Connor Sunday 12 Jun 2022, 7:35 PM
8 minutes ago 1,121 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5789081
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FIVE INJURED UKRAINIAN soldiers have been airlifted to Ireland this weekend.

Three soldiers arrived this afternoon via private air ambulance jet and were transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin and University Hospital Galway.

Two had arrived on Friday and were taken to Cork University Hospital. The transfers were arranged by the EU, Ireland’s National Ambulance Service and the HSE.


The transfer is the first time that Ukrainian soldiers have been brought to Ireland from the conflict. It is understood that the transfer is part of a diplomatic arrangement.

Additional reporting by Emer Moreau

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie