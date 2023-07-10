There were over 15,600 Ukrainian pupils enrolled in Irish schools at end of school year

THERE WERE OVER 15,600 Ukrainian pupils enrolled in schools across Ireland at the end of the school year.

Out of the 15,625 pupils, 101,141 of these had been accommodated in primary schools and 5,484 had enrolled in post-primary schools.

Data indicated an enrolment rate of 88% among Ukrainian children aged five to 18, the Department of Education said.

Dublin schools have seen the most enrolments with 1,204 primary pupils and 687 post-primary pupils.

“The Department wishes to thank school communities and stakeholders at local and national level across Ireland for their engagement, collaboration and support in accommodating Ukrainian pupils in Irish primary and post-primary schools over the exceptional past school year,” the Department of Education said in a statement today.

To help with the transition of Ukrainian students and their families into Irish schools, regional and education language teams were put in place.

These were operated by the 16 regional education and training boards around Ireland and staffed by regionally-based education support personnel.

“These teams ensured that clear, accessible information flows were in place between schools, local education support services and national support structures in relation to people arriving from Ukraine,” the Department said.

Information for parents in Ukrainian and Russian on accessing school places is available on the Government website.